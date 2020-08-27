OUTDOORS: What's a ribbonfish?

Reports are coming in from the coast of Virginia Beach and the lower Chesapeake Bay that anglers are now catching lots of Spanish mackerel, bluefish and ribbonfish.
Ribbonfish? What’s a ribbonfish?
If you caught one, you’d know. Also known as cutlassfish, ribbon-fish look exactly as described—long, sleek and an iridescent blue with a mouth full of teeth. Their scales are a bright silver, almost reflective. They have large, yellowish eyes and they look more like an eel than a fish, but they are indeed a fish. The “ribbons” mostly hang out on the ocean’s bottom, until they get hungry and swarm to the surface to intercept menhaden or whatever they can find. They will pound a lure or spoon fished just beneath the surface.
The ribbonfish are now in our waters in large numbers. Boats targeting and trolling for Spanish mackerel off Virginia’s coast are catching them with regularity. Ribbonfish have always been around, but never this many. No one knows exactly why their numbers have increased so dramatically; perhaps it’s just warmer water.
Traditionally, ribbonfish were used primarily as a baitfish for king mackerel fishing, but little else. A wiggly ribbonfish flopping in the ocean’s surface would quickly draw a king mackerel bite. Otherwise, they were considered more or less a trash fish and everybody tossed them back, until the day somebody ate one. They are delicious, a highly prized food fish in Japan. The meat is described as white and mild, and a little flaky—a cross between a speckled trout and a flounder. They are delicious when poached, baked, steamed, sautéed or fried. They are a genuine delicacy. Nobody tosses them back anymore. They go into coolers.
As mentioned, the cutlassfish or ribbonfish are often caught by anglers trolling spoons for Spanish mackerel, another surprising fish in our waters. Spanish mackerel were always considered an ocean species, summering in force off the Carolina beaches. Then, suddenly, they began poking their way up into the Chesapeake Bay. At first, their emergence in the bay was considered a fluke, but now the Spanish move in force up into the bay as far as Maryland waters.
This summer, Spanish mackerel fishing has been nothing less than outstanding. Not only are boats catching quick limits of 15 fish per angler, the sizes are most impressive. Many fish are 5 pounds or more.
This is another delicious fish to eat, but not so much after having been frozen. Spanish Mackerel are quite oily and don’t keep well in freezers. But when caught and eaten fresh, nothing beats a crispy fried Spanish mackerel, especially on a steamed bun with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. That’s good eating.
Both the ribbonfish and the Spanish mackerel will remain in Virginia waters through the end of September. If you get the opportunity, give them a try and whatever you do, don’t throw a ribbonfish back in the water.
Contact Jim Brewer at j44brewer@gmail.com
