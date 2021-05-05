OUTDOORS: Virginia is for walleyes

Walleye are not particular about their meals. They enjoy a crawfish or two, as do most freshwater fish, and they eat most any minnow that will fit in their mouths. Their favorite prey, when available, is a yellow perch. They also go for aquatic insects and worms.

An ordinary jig is a good choice for walleye fishing. A three- or five-inch jig worked slowly along the bottom will get strikes. Some anglers use a Lindy Rig, with a nightcrawler trailer, with good success. Crankbaits bounced off the bottom are also good walleye baits. Live bait—minnows, live shad or night crawlers—work as well.

There is some natural reproduction of walleye in Virginia, but the main reason for the resurgence in this fishery comes from the stocking of walleye fingerlings. At one time, Virginia swapped striper fingerlings for walleye fingerlings produced by other states. Now, we have our own production facility at the Vic Thomas Fish Hatchery in Brookneal, one of the three warmwater fish hatcheries in our state.