OUTDOORS: Snakeskins and Leopard Frogs

We have recently found a few snakeskins in our yard, so that meant there were snakes around.

Discarded snakeskins are the result of molting, which occurs regularly in snakes. When the old skin is outgrown, they shed. Snakes will rub against rough surfaces to shed their skin. A shed skin is much longer than the snake that shed it, as the skin covers the top and bottom of each scale. If the skin is shed intact, each scale is unwrapped on the top and bottom side of the scale which almost doubles the length of the shed skin.

But until this week, we had seen snakeskins, but no snakes.

Yesterday, I heard my wife, Nancy, shrieking outside, and that meant she had found the snakes. She wasn’t afraid of the snakes per se; they were harmless garter snakes, but she feared they might get our frogs and there were now two of the slimy critters in our smaller fishpond with the frogs. A few years back, I had the misfortune of seeing a snake carry off one of our frogs and that was not a pretty sight.

I went running for a hoe (for decapitation) while she dunked a rake in the 35-gallon tank, trying to get the snakes to surface. Finally, she saw one who did and he slithered off. We then drained the tank and found no more snakes, so apparently, both had slipped away during the scuffle. It was quite an ordeal.