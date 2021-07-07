OUTDOORS: Smallmouths vs.flatheads

Smallmouth Guide Brian Bodine recently posted a short video on Facebook that got my attention. Bodine had caught a 20-pound flathead catfish on the James River with the tailfin of a smallmouth bass extending from its gullet. Despite mighty objections from the live catfish, Brian extracted the partially digested smallmouth. Brain measured and it was a 19-inch fish before the flathead ate it. Many smallmouth bass enthusiasts have been saying for a number of years that flathead catfish were doing a number on the James River bass. If a 20-pound flathead can eat a 4-pound smallmouth, what size and how many bass could a 50-pounder eat—and flatheads can reach 100 pounds and more.

Flathead catfish are now residents of the James, New, Staunton and Roanoke rivers as well as in Occoquan, Claytor, Flannagan, Smith Mountain and Buggs Island lakes. Currently, flathead catfish have not been listed as among the species of catfish in the Shenandoah River. That river, however, has a large number of channel catfish, which are not considered a threat to the smallmouth population. We have the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR), to thank or to blame for the flathead catfish now firmly established in many Virginia rivers, but notably the James, arguably the finest smallmouth fishery in the state. Flatheads are native to waters west of the Appalachian Mountains, including the large rivers of the Mississippi, Missouri and Ohio basins, but DWR introduced flatheads to our rivers thinking that they would add an element of excitement for Virginia fishermen. They have, but many fishermen feel that the super-aggressive flatheads may be eating too many smallmouth bass in the process.