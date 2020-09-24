OUTDOORS: Saved by the Fishbites

So, 2020 may not end up being so great for high school football, but it is shaping up to be one of the best years ever for catching spot. Spot, of course, are the small panfish that prowl our salt waters. They seek out deep holes in the Chesapeake Bay and tributaries where they root around for small crustaceans, worms and such. This year, they entered the Bay earlier than usual and in large numbers. Last week, I finally got a chance to catch a few.

We were headed for Urbanna near the Rappahannock River for a few days of fun and relaxation—and spot fishing. Somewhere near West Point, I saw a sign for bloodworms and pulled in. After all, bloodworms are a spot’s favorite meal and I intended to skewer a few on my bait hooks.

But, what did I find? Oh no! No bloodworms?

“Sorry, we are out and have been for quite a while. Nobody has them,” the lady said. “But we do have some Fishbites in the bloodworm scent.”

I was familiar with Fishbites, artificial bait infused with powerful fish attractants. I had used them before to catch croakers, and they caught fish, though I felt shrimp worked better. But, I needed bait to fish. I had brought some shrimp along, but what could it hurt, so I bought a couple bags of Fishbites with the bloodworm scent.