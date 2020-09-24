OUTDOORS: Saved by the Fishbites

So, 2020 may not end up being so great for high school football, but it is shaping up to be one of the best years ever for catching spot. Spot, of course, are the small panfish that prowl our salt waters. They seek out deep holes in the Chesapeake Bay and tributaries where they root around for small crustaceans, worms and such. This year, they entered the Bay earlier than usual and in large numbers. Last week, I finally got a chance to catch a few.
We were headed for Urbanna near the Rappahannock River for a few days of fun and relaxation—and spot fishing. Somewhere near West Point, I saw a sign for bloodworms and pulled in. After all, bloodworms are a spot’s favorite meal and I intended to skewer a few on my bait hooks.
But, what did I find? Oh no! No bloodworms?
“Sorry, we are out and have been for quite a while. Nobody has them,” the lady said. “But we do have some Fishbites in the bloodworm scent.”
I was familiar with Fishbites, artificial bait infused with powerful fish attractants. I had used them before to catch croakers, and they caught fish, though I felt shrimp worked better. But, I needed bait to fish. I had brought some shrimp along, but what could it hurt, so I bought a couple bags of Fishbites with the bloodworm scent.
The water was rough when we arrived, the wind blowing at 10 to 15 knots and whitecaps were bouncing across the river. That meant we couldn’t take out our boat, but instead fished from the dock, tossing baits out to nine and 10 feet of water. We started with shrimp, which were quickly picked off the hooks, so I switched to some strips of my bloodworm Fishbites.
Bang! One bite, then another. Unfortunately, these were small spot and croakers pecking away, but as the tide began moving, we began catching larger fish. We ended up with 20 or 30 that afternoon, then took the boat out to the Rappahannock the next morning and caught maybe 50 more in 20 to 22 feet of water, and everyone was using Fishbites.
We ended up catching spot, croakers, puppy drum, speckled trout, grey trout, white bass, whiting and even two ribbonfish. Yes, Fishbites work and they saved the day.
Based out of Florida, Fishbites are made in the USA. They look like compressed bubble gum cut into thin strips. They use a concentrated formula that replicates the natural chemicals fish use to detect and track their prey. Fishbites gradually dissolve in water, releasing a trail of powerful feeding stimulants. When fish bite they hold on longer because the flavor and texture is similar to their natural prey, offering anglers more chances to set the hook. Fishbites are known to catch more than 85 species of saltwater fish, including red and black drum, flounder, pompano, speckled trout, grouper, snapper, and black seabass—and all the species I named above. They are amazing baits.
If you do even a little casual saltwater fishing, pick up several packs of Fishbites if you run across them in stores. I highly recommend the bloodworm scent. Put them in your tackle box and you’ll be ready when the fish are.
Fishbites, for me, really saved the day.
