OUTDOORS: Recycle that tree—or else

Drop that tree, step away from the back door and keep your hands up.

Whatever you do, do not take that old Christmas tree out to the curb for trash pick-up. It still has far too many uses. It is a poster child for recycling.

For starters, if you do nothing at all to your dead evergreen tree, it makes ideal cover for your backyard birds and small animals. Ground feeding birds like sparrows and snowbirds love having such a spot they can use for protection from predators and the elements. Many will begin roosting in a discarded tree in a matter of days. The thick branches help protect them from the rain and wind.

An even better use for an old Christmas tree is as a feeder. I often buy an inexpensive jar of peanut butter to spread on and over the limbs and inside the tree, then scatter bird seed, which adheres to the peanut butter. The birds will be on it like white on rice—squirrels, too.