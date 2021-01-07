OUTDOORS: Recycle that tree—or else

Drop that tree, step away from the back door and keep your hands up.
Whatever you do, do not take that old Christmas tree out to the curb for trash pick-up. It still has far too many uses. It is a poster child for recycling.
For starters, if you do nothing at all to your dead evergreen tree, it makes ideal cover for your backyard birds and small animals. Ground feeding birds like sparrows and snowbirds love having such a spot they can use for protection from predators and the elements. Many will begin roosting in a discarded tree in a matter of days. The thick branches help protect them from the rain and wind.
An even better use for an old Christmas tree is as a feeder. I often buy an inexpensive jar of peanut butter to spread on and over the limbs and inside the tree, then scatter bird seed, which adheres to the peanut butter. The birds will be on it like white on rice—squirrels, too.
If you decide to strip the tree, or use it for mulch, those are other good uses in recycling. As mulch, the small chips keep your trees healthy, moistened and protected. The needles themselves will help balance the pH if your soil is too alkaline. The small branches make an excellent fire starter for a fireplace or in a fire pit, and they have an enchanting aroma. If you saw the trunk into firewood, it burns quickly, and again, projects that sweet pine scent.
The ashes of a burned evergreen tree contain potassium and lime, both beneficial to a vegetable or flower garden. By simply cutting off the branches and basically disassembling the tree, it provides insulation to a garden bed.
But one of the best uses of an old tree is as a fish attractor.
First check with the landowner or Wildlife Division for permission; that’s important. If agreed, find an old cinder block and secure it to the base of your tree and drop it in the water–shallow or deep. Algae will soon start to form on the tree, drawing aquatic insects and small baitfish, and then big fish.
Bass are a lot like cats. They love having something to snuggle up to, even a twig in the water. I was once on an electro-shocking expedition at Lake Orange when we approached one visible, small tree limb—no wider than your thumb. The biologists put the electrodes in the water and up surfaced a five pound bass. Bass love cover, as do crappie, and a submerged tree makes the best cover possible—and it lasts for years and years.
For some reasons, trees deteriorate very slowly in water. A sunken Christmas tree can provide fish cover for 10 years and more, and if you know where that tree is and your partner doesn’t, guess who catches more fish?
This information is especially useful in cold weather as larger bass feed throughout the winter. I once fished on the Rivanna Reservoir outside Charlottesville on a brisk January afternoon. We positioned our boat over a known, submerged Christmas tree in about 12 feet of water. We dropped Sting Silver Spoons down to the tree and caught several bass over 5 pounds, all on that one tree. Christmas trees are fish magnets.
If you’ve already discarded your tree–too bad. I suppose someone else will have to catch that 10-pound bass.
