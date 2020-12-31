OUTDOORS: No more game checking stations

The good old days of bringing in a deer, bear or turkey at a Game Checking Station are over, or soon will be. In future seasons, Virginia will go exclusively to electronic checking; and that’s a shame.

One of the great joys, particularly for deer hunters, was loading a fine animal into the bed of a pickup truck and checking it in. All the fellows in the store—be it a gas station or a sporting goods store—would go outside to the parking lot and admire the kill.

“That’s a nice spread. How many points did it have? Did you have to track it far?” were some of the rapid-fire questions which gave the hunter a chance to relive and re-tell his experience.

But, no more. Beginning with the 2021-22 hunting season, the Department of Wildlife Resources will fully transition the process of big game checking to electronic and telephone checking.

According to DWR, during the last hunting season, 86% of all deer, 93% of fall turkeys, 100% of spring turkeys, 100% of bobcats and 58% of all bears were reported through an electronic harvest reporting system. So the end was clearly in sight for manual checking.

The division, however, recognizes the importance of accurate and consistent data gathering in game management.