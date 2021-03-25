OUTDOORS: It’s crappie time

It’s a rather crappie time to fish. That’s because if you toss a small shiner out on most any lake or pond, you’ll catch a crappie.
Crappie are the earliest freshwater fish to awaken after a cold weather slumber. They breed early, therefore they begin eating a little earlier than their sunfish cousins. Throughout Virginia, the delicious-tasting speckled fish are biting.
For the past six months, crappie have wintered in deeper water. If they eat, it’s not much, though ice fishermen typically have decent luck with the specks. But as the water warms into the 50s, crappie schools move closer to shore. At 60 degrees, they begin their spawn—which can run from late March to late April. Currently, crappie are clinging to flats in anywhere from six to 10 feet of water, but when they spawn, they venture right up on the shoreline.
Crappie will hit a number of baits, including spoons and spinners, but they are particularly fond of small curly-tailed grubs and small live shiner minnows.
Anglers fishing from a dock or a bank have the best luck when they search the water depths with various casts, and when they hook up, it’s game on. Crappie hang in large schools and if you can find one, you’ll find a bunch of them.
A veteran crappie angler once wrote that the secret to catching crappie this time of year is with a balloon. That’s right, a balloon. Catch one crappie by hook or crook, then instead of putting it on a stringer, tie a small balloon to a piece of fishing line with a hook on the other end, put the hook in the crappie’s dorsal fin and release it and see where the balloon goes. Beneath the balloon will be a school of crappie. Fish there.
From a boat, the best way to crappie fish this time of year is to put out several lines, each at different depths, and troll slowly. Once you get a bite, switch to that depth and you’ll soon fill up a cooler. Small 2-inch grubs on a 1/16 oz. jig head are terrific crappie catchers, but keep a number of different colors on hand. Some days, they want a chartreuse color and the next day it may be white. A tried and true color at Lake Anna is John Deere Green.
Speaking of lakes, three of the best crappie fisheries in Virginia are Lake Anna, Buggs Island and Lake Orange. Lake Anna has lots of bridges and lots of boat docks. Both attract springtime crappie. Deep water docks in eight or 10 feet are particularly productive.
Some of the biggest crappie on the East Coast are typically caught each year at Buggs Island Lake near Clarksville. Three-pounders are not uncommon and even a few four-pound fish have been reported. Closer to home, Lake Orange is a superb crappie impoundment. The marina at Lake Orange is now open and rents jon boats. Fish near points and vary the depths and you can catch lots of crappie at Lake Orange.
When it comes to eating, crappie are among the tastiest fish that swim. Fish over 10 inches can easily be filleted. Smaller fish can be rolled in flour and fried whole. If you intend to eat crappie, don’t drag them around on a stringer all day—put them directly on ice.
No matter how they are prepared, crappie are delicious and now is the time to catch them.
