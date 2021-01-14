OUTDOORS: It’s cold, but...

Sure it’s cold out there, but there is still a little hunting left in the season and some fish are still biting. So, let’s bundle up and head for the great outdoors.

Deer season is over, and it looks like Virginia hunters did about the same as last year—some 200,000-plus animals, which is not a bad result. The deer harvest is now fairly stable and that’s a good thing. But now it’s time for hunters to look up—for ducks and geese.

Duck season extends through Jan. 31 and the colder it gets, the better the hunting. When things freeze up to our north, ducks head south and when and if our lakes and ponds start freezing over, ducks will go on the move. The limit is six birds daily, but know your ducks before you go as each species has its own limits.

Quail and pheasant season is also until Jan. 31, though quail is closed on all public lands west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The limit is six quail per day, but there is no daily or seasonal bag limit for pheasant.

Geese are another story. In our area, hunters can take five of the big birds daily all the way through Feb. 24. The geese in our fields and waterways now are all resident birds, not migratory geese, and their numbers need to be thinned. Make sure to use non-toxic shot for both geese and ducks.