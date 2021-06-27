OUTDOORS: Hot saltwater fishing

In the inlets on both the Eastern Shore and the western side, anglers are catching nice flounder, speckled trout and puppy drum. A recent arrival in the lower bay and along the coast at Virginia Beach is the Spanish mackerel. Boats have the best luck with mackerel by trolling Clark Spoons, picking up a few bluefish as well. A fun fish to catch is the spade fish, and they are plentiful now along the Rip-rap and cover of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. Small bits of clam will entice hook-ups from these broad fish, which then turn their sides and head for cover with the sting of a hook. You’ll get lots of break-offs when fishing for the 5- to 10-pound spades. Also biting now in the lower bay are grey trout, bluefish, whiting and flounder. Boats venturing out of Virginia Beach are catching limits of black sea bass and tilefish. Further offshore, the bluewater boats are finding king mackerel, mahi-mahi, yellowfin tuna and assorted billfish.