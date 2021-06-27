OUTDOORS: Hot saltwater fishing

Heading to the coast for a summer getaway? Then your timing is picture perfect. The saltwater fishing is red hot.
Perhaps the closest, good saltwater fishing to Central Virginia is West Point, where the Pamunkey and Mattaponi rivers connect to form the York River. This is croaker country. They are there and they are biting. The best—bar none—bait for croakers is a strip of Fishbites in the bloodworm scent. In fact, if you only had one bait to use in saltwater, this is the one. It stays on the hook and attracts bottom feeders like croaker, spot and whiting. Last August when I fished in the lower Rappahannock, I caught ten different species and all on Fishbites. Stock up before you go.
The water temps in the bay are now in the mid-70s, ideal for most fish. The pier fishermen in the lower bay and at Virginia Beach are catching spot, puppy drum, whiting, flounder, Spanish mackerel and cobia. Yes, cobia. Cobia can reach 75 pounds and more and they fight like Ninja Warriors. They are also excellent table fare. Boats catch cobia by setting up chum lines, though some fishermen watch for them near buoys and overhead cover and sight cast to them. Last year was a terrific year for cobia and the early creel season (starting June 15) this year is off to a great start. Scattered about the lower bay are drum—big red and black drum to 100 pounds. The big fellows like clams, but the reds will also hit lures and plugs. They are powerful adversaries.
In the inlets on both the Eastern Shore and the western side, anglers are catching nice flounder, speckled trout and puppy drum. A recent arrival in the lower bay and along the coast at Virginia Beach is the Spanish mackerel. Boats have the best luck with mackerel by trolling Clark Spoons, picking up a few bluefish as well. A fun fish to catch is the spade fish, and they are plentiful now along the Rip-rap and cover of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. Small bits of clam will entice hook-ups from these broad fish, which then turn their sides and head for cover with the sting of a hook. You’ll get lots of break-offs when fishing for the 5- to 10-pound spades. Also biting now in the lower bay are grey trout, bluefish, whiting and flounder. Boats venturing out of Virginia Beach are catching limits of black sea bass and tilefish. Further offshore, the bluewater boats are finding king mackerel, mahi-mahi, yellowfin tuna and assorted billfish.
On the Outer Banks, fishing is also first rate. Surf fishing is good now for bluefish and Spanish mackerel as well as for bottom fish such as sea mullet, puppy drum, speckled trout, pompano and spot. Near shore, boats are pounding the blues and Spanish with an occasional cobia hookup. Some big king mackerel are also found near the coast. In deep water, the fleet is finding big-eye, yellowfin and bluefin tuna along with mahi-mahi and wahoo.
Some of the best fishing on the Outer Banks is happening back in the Roanoke Sound, where the puppy drum fishing is as good as it gets. The slot limit to keep these delicious fish is 18-27 inches and my friend Capt. Reese Stecher says that this year most of the fish are keepers. Contact him at beachbumfishing.com if you need a really good skipper.
If you’re heading to the beach, remember the sunscreen and take a big cooler. The fish are biting.
—Contact Jim Brewer at j44brewer@gmail.com