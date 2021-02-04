OUTDOORS: Escape to the Chickahominy Lake

February—easily the worst month of the year, particularly for those of us who like to get outdoors and maybe wet a line. Yes, fishing is generally poor in February, except perhaps on the Chickahominy Lake in Prince Edward County.

The Chickahominy Lake is my favorite largemouth lake in winter. It’s a very shallow lake with lots of bait available. I fished there often with the late Don Arthur, a fishing guide who caught tremendous numbers of big bass in the winter months. Don kept meticulous notes. His records showed clearly that he and his clients caught more large bass and pickerel during the winter than at any other time of the year. The Chick is indeed a cold water hotspot.

The Chickahominy Lake is also among Virginia’s most scenic bodies of water. It’s worth a visit just to see the variety of wildlife and the cypress trees and aquatic plants lining the shore. Boats and kayaks can explore the inlets and lagoons and never be disappointed.