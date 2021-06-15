OUTDOORS: Crunch time for deer

This is a make-or-break time for baby deer. A good majority of whitetail fawns in Virginia are born the first week of June. Some will come a few weeks later from does who were bred later in December, during the second rut, but right now there are lots of baby deer in our fields trying to survive. For the first week of their lives, fawns are practically defenseless. Their wobbly legs couldn’t outrun a puddle duck, so their hope for survival depends on camouflage and an almost total lack of odor.

Healthy, adult does generally have twins, though sometimes triplets. With a mild winter this year and a decent mast crop, two fawns will be the norm. The mother deer finds a relatively safe place to lie down and give birth, standing as the baby appears to let the weight of the fawn carry it outside. The second fawn is born minutes later, then the mother leads the young ones away from the odors of the afterbirth. She nurses them briefly, then gives them a thorough bath with her tongue to almost sterilize the young ones from any odor. Then, she finds a place for them to lie down, and then leaves her young to take her scent away from the area and stands watch from afar.