OUTDOORS: Coming attractions

A fish I really enjoy catching is the yellow perch, found mostly in tidal rivers. There is a pretty decent population of perch in Lake Orange, if you can find them. A great place to go for yellow perch, however, is the Chickahominy River below Richmond. It’s about a two hour haul from Central Virginia, but well worth the effort. Perch begin spawning in late February and peak this month. They like to set up on the edge of a river channel in about 12 or 14 feet of water where they form tight schools. Drop a minnow down to them, and you’ll get a bite. Perch are beautiful fish with splendid yellow, green and orange markings. They run about a pound, but in my opinion, they are the best eating freshwater fish of all. Other tidal rivers holding perch include the James, Rappahannock, Mattaponi and Potomac.

In both ponds and larger lakes, March is the time to catch a trophy bass. The little fellows won’t be active for a few more weeks, but the big females laden with eggs will move shallow, looking for both food and bedding sites. A big, gaudy spinnerbait fluttering through the water is a top choice to catch a citation-sized bass of 8 pounds or more. Big female smallmouth also are active on rivers like the Shenandoah and James. It’s hard to beat a jig, a great crawfish imitation, for catching trophy smallmouth in March.