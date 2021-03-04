OUTDOORS: Coming attractions

Finally, it’s over. February, that is. For a month with just 28 days, it takes seemingly forever to end. But now, as March enters the picture, so do many outdoor opportunities involving a rod and a reel.
Trout are always in the picture. They like cold water, but many of the insects trout feed on like it a little warmer and with the increasing daylight and warming temperatures, many aquatic insects will begin hatching: blue winged olives, quill gordons and early stoneflies. That translates into dry fly fishing on our brook trout streams and that’s about as fun as it gets.
Many think fly fishing is too complicated, but really it’s not. Casting, for example, can be done with just a few feet of line on the water on smaller streams. And brook trout aren’t particular unless you spook them. If a brookie sees a big fat fly floating naturally downstream, he’ll eat it. If you’ve ever thought about fly fishing, now is a great time to start.
Find yourself an 8-foot rod, a single-action reel, some 6-weight (medium) line, a 7 ½ foot leader and a half dozen dry flies and you’re in business, and also in for a pile of enjoyment.
In local ponds, crappie will begin to stir and move into shallow water to find a mate. Small jigs and minnows will produce strikes and hopefully a stringer of nice crappie for the frying pan. Bluegills, though, are sunfish and don’t really get started until April.
A fish I really enjoy catching is the yellow perch, found mostly in tidal rivers. There is a pretty decent population of perch in Lake Orange, if you can find them. A great place to go for yellow perch, however, is the Chickahominy River below Richmond. It’s about a two hour haul from Central Virginia, but well worth the effort. Perch begin spawning in late February and peak this month. They like to set up on the edge of a river channel in about 12 or 14 feet of water where they form tight schools. Drop a minnow down to them, and you’ll get a bite. Perch are beautiful fish with splendid yellow, green and orange markings. They run about a pound, but in my opinion, they are the best eating freshwater fish of all. Other tidal rivers holding perch include the James, Rappahannock, Mattaponi and Potomac.
In both ponds and larger lakes, March is the time to catch a trophy bass. The little fellows won’t be active for a few more weeks, but the big females laden with eggs will move shallow, looking for both food and bedding sites. A big, gaudy spinnerbait fluttering through the water is a top choice to catch a citation-sized bass of 8 pounds or more. Big female smallmouth also are active on rivers like the Shenandoah and James. It’s hard to beat a jig, a great crawfish imitation, for catching trophy smallmouth in March.
In saltwater, March is typically the month when flounder—big flounder—begin to move back into the bay from the ocean. You’ll need a boat to get to them and a big strip of squid or cut bait, but now is the time to catch an 8 or 10 pound doormat. Speckled trout and puppy drum are also active this time of year in places like Rudee and Lynnhaven inlets and on small creeks along the Eastern Shore.
So, goodbye and good riddance to February. Welcome back, March, and let’s go fishing.
