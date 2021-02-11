OUTDOORS: Coldwater fish: the walleye

Often, the best opportunities of the year for catching large fish come when the fewest number of anglers are on the water, and that’s in the winter, when it’s cold. Since fish are cold-blooded, they definitely slow down in activity, but the larger fish continue to bite. There are several species of fish that bite well in winter conditions and over the next few weeks, we’ll take a look at some of these cold water possibilities. First up: the walleye.

Quietly, without a lot of fanfare, Virginia has become an excellent place to catch a walleye, perhaps the best-eating fish of all freshwater fish. Walleye, sometimes called “pike,” are not at all related to pike or muskies. They are actually the largest member of the perch family.

Walleye are among the first freshwater species to spawn – usually in late February, so they are definitely active in wintertime. They generally spawn in the rivers over gravel or rocky shoals. They also spawn, or attempt to spawn, in lakes. Again, look for gravel bottoms.

Walleye are not particular about their meals. They enjoy a crawfish or two, as do most freshwater fish, and they eat most any minnow that will fit in their mouths. Their favorite prey, when available, is a yellow perch. They also go for aquatic insects and worms.