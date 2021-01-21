OUTDOORS: Bird training school

I have been attending bird training school—not where you train the birds, but where the birds train you. My backyard friends have been patiently teaching me what they want and require. I believe I am now well-trained.

My small flock of crows, for example, makes a regular daily visit. I like having crows around because I don’t like having hawks ambushing my songbirds as they feed. Crows will make a hawk’s life miserable by squawking and dive bombing and pestering the poor raptor until he leaves. So, to keep the crows on hawk watch, I scatter whole corn kernels. I usually make a trip to the shed in the back yard (where I store my birdseed) around 8 a.m. If I’m not right on time, my crows let me know. I hear them fussing and carrying on, reminding me of my morning chores, and then I put down my paper and coffee cup and head for the shed.

The blue jays also have been teaching me a thing or two. Blue jays don’t make a racket like the crows, but they sit and watch, waiting for me to show. When they see me coming, they call among themselves and jays come from everywhere. That’s because I have been trained to toss out two cups of peanuts. More than anything, jays like peanuts. They will swoop down and pick up a nut or two, then fly to a distant tree limb to eat. After they’ve finished off the first course, they return for more, eager to get to the nuts before the squirrels.