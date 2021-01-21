OUTDOORS: Bird training school

I have been attending bird training school—not where you train the birds, but where the birds train you. My backyard friends have been patiently teaching me what they want and require. I believe I am now well-trained.
My small flock of crows, for example, makes a regular daily visit. I like having crows around because I don’t like having hawks ambushing my songbirds as they feed. Crows will make a hawk’s life miserable by squawking and dive bombing and pestering the poor raptor until he leaves. So, to keep the crows on hawk watch, I scatter whole corn kernels. I usually make a trip to the shed in the back yard (where I store my birdseed) around 8 a.m. If I’m not right on time, my crows let me know. I hear them fussing and carrying on, reminding me of my morning chores, and then I put down my paper and coffee cup and head for the shed.
The blue jays also have been teaching me a thing or two. Blue jays don’t make a racket like the crows, but they sit and watch, waiting for me to show. When they see me coming, they call among themselves and jays come from everywhere. That’s because I have been trained to toss out two cups of peanuts. More than anything, jays like peanuts. They will swoop down and pick up a nut or two, then fly to a distant tree limb to eat. After they’ve finished off the first course, they return for more, eager to get to the nuts before the squirrels.
My snowbirds, the little juncos, also have been tutoring me on the art of ground feeding. Not all birds like flying up to feeders. Some, like the snowbirds and song sparrows, much prefer to scratch seed from the ground. They will fly to the feeders if they have to, but they much prefer their meals on the ground. It took a while for me to figure that out, but fortunately, my small ground-feeding birds were most patient.
Come spring, I have a robin, a pair of bluebirds and a male cardinal that serve as avian professors.
For years, I have been buying live mealworms for my bluebirds as they feed their chicks. I buy the mealworms 10,000 at a time and keep them in the refrigerator. The worms stay more or less dormant when they are cold. When the blues go on the nest, I take a few dozen mealies to a special bowl; the parents fly in, pick up a few worms and feed the chicks.
Then, a robin took notice and wondered why he wasn’t getting any worms for his kids. He would hop right up to me, cock his head and say, “OK, where are my worms?” Then I’d toss some on the patio, and off he would fly to his nest.
Finally, a cardinal took notice and also began begging for mealies. I had to put the cardinal’s worms apart from the robin’s to keep peace in my own back yard. I have a red-bellied woodpecker that enjoys a peanut suet log and a wren who loves to squeeze inside a suet cage for peanut suet treats. My resident dove flock likes millet seed scattered on cleared ground and a pair of titmice adore sunflower hearts.
Slowly, but surely, I’m progressing in my education and I hope to eventually to earn a PhB (B for birds).
