OUTDOOR: Pond management

We now have a goldfish pond in our backyard. It happened this way.
On a cold March day four years ago, I decided to go crappie fishing at Lake Orange. I stopped by a bait store and they were out of shiner minnows, but had some goldfish minnows that “were just as good.”
Either the Lake Orange crappie were not hungry that day or they didn’t like their minnows in gold uniforms, but I didn’t get a bite. I had eight of the original minnows left in my bucket and was going to toss them in the lake, then changed my mind. My wife Nancy has a 35 gallon polyurethane tub that she uses as a lily pond. I could store my minnows in that, then scoop them out when I went fishing again.
So I did.
The shriek heard the next morning was when my bride of many years discovered the pond intruders. I explained I would take the minnows out when I went fishing again, but she started hand-feeding the tiny goldfish. It’s hard to put a hook in a fish when it has a name. All eight goldfish prospered. They grew and grew and grew some more until they reached the point where they were quickly depleting all the oxygen in the small pond. We had two choices: get rid of a few goldfish (Nancy’s pets? Hardly) or get a bigger pond. We did the latter and it has been one of the most interesting projects I have been involved with, and it certainly came at an ideal time. For entertainment these days, since we can’t go to movies or plays or ball games, we sit by the pond and watch things happen.
The pond – I figure about 500 gallons – went up easily. We dug the hole, put down a liner, installed a pump and filter, added gravel and rocks and set the goldfish free in their new environs. They adapted quickly and within two weeks, we noticed tiny fish swimming with the big boys. They had spawned!
I did a little research and discovered that once goldfish reach two years of age, they can spawn monthly from May through August and lay as many as a thousand eggs. At last count, we had about a dozen baby goldfish. We also have baby bullfrogs.
We bought a dozen bullfrog tadpoles and some water plants from Springdale Gardens in Greenville. We were hoping 1 or 2 tadpoles would make it to frog-dom, but four have so far. The frogs are really fun to watch. They sit absolutely motionless on a lily pad, then faster that the eye can see, they leap out and snatch a bug in mid-air. A mosquito doesn’t have a prayer anywhere near the small pond.
Another interesting development is the various colorations of our baby goldfish. Though all the adults are gold, or white with gold. Half of the minnows are black or mostly black. I suppose they carry a backlog of genes.
If you have a little space in your yard, goldfish ponds are fairly inexpensive to install and the fish, frogs and plant life keep things interesting. If my goldfish continue to breed as they have so far, we may soon need another pond.
