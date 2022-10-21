Night Golf a hit

If you drove by the Greene Hills Club on Friday Night, October 7th, and thought you saw several shooting stars, they actually might have been golf shots. Glow in the dark golf balls and LED lit necklaces for participants created an atmosphere of fun to kick off the Night Golf Captain’s Choice 7 Hole tournament. Limited to 36 participants and 7 Holes of play, the tournament was filled on the day it was posted to members. This merriment was kicked off by a social hour beforehand with golf beginning at dark. With lit tee boxes, fairways flanked with LED glow strips to create runways from tee to green, and a lit flagstick, golfers teed off around 7:15 PM. 1st Place winners of this fun- filled tournament was the team of Tim Woodson, David Morris, Billy Duff, and Jeff Nave, posting a 25 Net Score. 2nd Place saw a 3 way tie between the teams of Austin Batten, Lindsey Grubbs, Mitchell Batten, and Olivia Weisenborn; the team of Rob Laliberte, Jake Duff and Rob Fleming; and the team of Alex Whittington, Steven Hensley, Kevin Snead, and Tanya Robson, all shooting a 26. In the end, the general buzz of the crowd suggested this was a well organized event and a perfect way to keep the golfers and their guests entertained.