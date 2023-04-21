On Saturday, April 15, the Greene Hills LGA hosted the LGA Annual Mixed Superball Tournament. Format consisted of a 4 person team with equal handicaps for A, B, C, and D players for all the participating teams.

Each player was awarded with 90% of his/her handicap, and teams played all holes as a Captain’s Choice event, using one of each player’s drives per 9 Holes.

Winning the overall event was the team of Mikey Moyers, Don Perkins, Bernadette Dennis, and Ashely Artale with a 58 while the team of Tommy Tanner, Sara Joyner, Bobbie Locker, and Bill Crigler placed 2nd with a 62.

Placing 3rd was the team of Tim McGaughey, Debbie Estes, Aubrey Estes, and Cynthia Shifflett with a 65.

Winning closest to the pin on Hole #6 was Cynthia Shifflett and on Hole #18 was Lorrie Hansen.