Moyers and Gahman champions in 2022 Randy Michie 2 Man Invitational

Former students, players, friends, family, and community members traveled to the Greene Hills Club on Saturday and Sunday, September 24th and 25th to honor the memory of Randy Michie for his dedication to the youth of Greene County by playing in the 2022 Michie Memorial Four Ball Golf Tournament. Randy Michie was a coach, teacher, and friend to many Greene County young people. Randy taught and coached for over 30 years at William Monroe. He coached 2 state golf championship teams in 1990 and 1992 and two state basketball teams in 1995 and 1996. More than his championship teams, Michie touched the lives of hundreds of students through the years and even supported them beyond their high school careers.

Champions for this tournament were former WMHS golfer, Mikey Moyers, and Travis Gahman with a 128 (62,66). 2nd in the Championship Flight was the team of Greg Henderson and Hunter Russell, 130 (66,64) who also were named the Senior Champs after playing off holes with DeMasters and Garrison to determine the winner. In a three-way tie for 3rd were Jeff Perkins and Logan Yates, 130 (64,66), Steve Ripley and Jeff Toms, 130 (65,65), and Steve DeMasters and Scott Garrison, 130 (62,68).

First Flight winners was the team of Brad Ferguson and Mike Vogt, 132 (68,640) for 1st Place followed by a two-way tie for 2nd between the teams of Brad Michael and Daniel Campbell, 133 (68,65) and Michael Briggs and Chuck Crenshaw, 133 (68,65). In the 2nd Flight, Daren Leake and Roy Reeve placed 1st with a 143 (72,71) followed by 2nd Place Winners, Kelvin Shifflett and Dave Woodward with a 145 (75,70). In 3rd was the team of Don Robertson and Jim Tucker with a 148 (76,72).