Mountaineers hold off Dragons, remain unbeaten

“It’s been eight years since Madison has gotten the better of us. We’ve had a good run, but just like these things tend to go—complacency creeps in,” Shifflett said. “The team Madison saw was not who we are. It’s not who we want to be. There are lessons to be learned in these moments, and nothing drives a lesson home harder than having to swallow a loss that you know you should have won. We plan to use this experience as a spark to awaken the passion that we need to play with in order to make a run. Sometimes you need to have your eyes smacked open to be reminded that nothing in this game is ever given. You have to earn every bit of it. It’s been so long since we’ve been an underdog that sometimes I think it’s easy for the kids to forget that, no matter how often you try to remind them. Words don’t sink in quite as good as a loss does.”