Mountaineers hold off Dragons, remain unbeaten

Sterlyn Woodward said last Tuesday night’s victory at William Monroe was the Madison County girls basketball team’s best win of the season.
That’s heavy praise for a team that has started the season with an 8-0 record and sits alone atop the Bull Run District standings.
The Mountaineers led from wire-to-wire and held off a late fourth-quarter comeback attempt to beat the Dragons, 43-38, and remain unbeaten with just two weeks left in the regular season.
“It means everything to me, it means the world,” Woodward said. “And to do it with my best friends, it’s pretty great.”
Madison County (8-0) was the aggressor at the start of the game, attacking the rim early and often. Despite a diamond-and-one defense designed to slow her down, Woodward scored seven points in the opening quarter to give the Mountaineers a 15-2 lead after the first quarter.
The strong start included a big loss for Madison, which saw Lindsay McDaniel leave the game midway through the quarter with a knee injury. Woodward and her teammates were moved to tears as they watched their teammate limp off the floor.
“Lindsay is a really important part of this team,” Woodward said. “I’ve played with her pretty much my entire life and we all just love her so much. To be able to get this win for Lindsay is just huge.”
As well as the offense performed, it was the defense that carried the Mountaineers, who limited William Monroe (7-2) to just three field goals in the first half. Ella Weaver, the Dragons’ leading scorer, was limited to just one free throw in the opening 16 minutes.
“Honestly, I was excited [about the challenge],” Woodward said. “I was excited to be able to shut her down. I see my teammates work so hard; it makes me want to work even harder.”
Offense was hard to come by for both teams in the second half. The Dragons and Mountaineers combined for just 12 points in the third quarter.
Whitlee Swink capped the low-scoring third period with a corner 3-pointer that gave Madison County a 29-15 lead with eight minutes to play.
That’s when Dy’Ehisa Tyler took over.
The junior point guard scored six points in the first four minutes of the stanza, including a pair of big one-on-one drives that resulted in layups, as the Mountaineers stretched the lead to 39-25 with 2:55 left in the game.
“When I see someone bigger [guarding] me, and I know I can take them, I just try to take it to the hole, get an easy layup and make sure I get back on defense and do it again,” Tyler said.
William Monroe made a game of it late thanks to the play of Iyanna Carey. After the team’s top two scorers fouled out with less than four minutes to go, the senior guard scored six points and Chloe Rush added five more during an 18-7 Dragons run that trimmed the lead to 42-36 with 27.5 seconds left.
Dragons head coach Jess Shifflett said Madison was due for a win and she gives Madison their credit as they definitely wanted it more.
“It’s been eight years since Madison has gotten the better of us. We’ve had a good run, but just like these things tend to go—complacency creeps in,” Shifflett said. “The team Madison saw was not who we are. It’s not who we want to be. There are lessons to be learned in these moments, and nothing drives a lesson home harder than having to swallow a loss that you know you should have won. We plan to use this experience as a spark to awaken the passion that we need to play with in order to make a run. Sometimes you need to have your eyes smacked open to be reminded that nothing in this game is ever given. You have to earn every bit of it. It’s been so long since we’ve been an underdog that sometimes I think it’s easy for the kids to forget that, no matter how often you try to remind them. Words don’t sink in quite as good as a loss does.”
But Tyler and Woodward combined to sink 3-of-4 attempts from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal the win for the Mountaineers.
Madison coach Dwight Brill was proud of the way his team battled adversity to get the win following McDaniel’s injury.
“Heart, we always talk about it,” he said. “They played hard. My girls are always going to play hard. We might not win, but we’re going to play hard. It just hurts when you lose someone of [McDaniel’s] caliber. She’s just a great ballplayer.”
Tyler tallied 13 points, including nine in the second half, to lead Madison County. Woodward registered 12 points, seven steals and five rebounds in the win. Kate McLaren chipped in eight points for the Mountaineers.
“We had some mismatches,” Brill said. “They were bigger than us and with a team that size, if we can spread you out, we’re pretty dynamic with the ball. I think we’ve got a lot of kids that can handle it.”
Carey finished with 13 points to lead William Monroe. Rush tallied 10 points, while Weaver finished with nine.
Tyler couldn’t be prouder of her team.
“It feels good to finally beat Greene,” she said. “It means a lot to the people in Madison. For us to pull through for Lindsay, because she did get hurt in this game, it meant a lot to us and her.”
Shifflett said she will use the lessons in time for the game against George Mason, scheduled to be played Monday but snow rescheduled it to Wednesday, after press time.
“Moving forward we plan to learn from this adversity. I hope we can look back on this night and be able to say thank you to Madison for the wake-up call,” she said.