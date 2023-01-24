Montpelier Hunt Races chairman steps down after 25 years

After 25 years in the saddle of the Montpelier Hunt Races, Charlie Seilheimer stepped down as its chairman, effective Dec. 31, 2022.

Under his leadership, Montpelier Hunt Races have grown to an annual event, consistently drawing about 18,000 people to the racecourse at James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County, according to a release Friday from the Montpelier Foundation.

The popular race has generated significant funds to support the historic site and lifelong home of the fourth president, the release stated. In addition to high-class equestrian action on the grass track, the race is known for its elaborate tailgating spreads, fancy hat contest and terrier races.

Leading it as chairman been both a challenge and a delight, Seilheimer stated in the release. He said the time is right to pass leadership to a new generation.

Marion duPont Scott started the Races in 1934 after the family purchased the presidential estate in 1901. She invited the public to attend and underwrote the entire cost herself, according to Montpelier Foundation.

At her death in 1983 her niece, Jean McConnell Sheehan, offered to cover costs as the races transitioned to a paying event. The Orange community’s enthusiasm for the event helped it grow and eventually become a fundraiser for Montpelier.

When Seilheimer took over the reins in 1997, the races had encountered some growing pains and trials, and he was tasked with energizing a new board of directors to make the event financially viable, the release stated. The retiring chairman was passionate about including the local community its leadership.

Community organizations pitched in and became valued partners. The Paddock Party, the kick-off event on Friday before the Races, was reimagined and moved to the tents on the racecourse, the release stated.

During this time, Montpelier leaders were exploring the idea of removing the duPont additions to the house and returning it to the house James and Dolley Madison would have known, launching a multi-year project to do just that.

“One year, during the renovation, we had to run the races without the use of the main entrance to Montpelier, Center Road, as it was being totally reengineered. That was a challenge to bring in thousands of spectators on two small gravel side roads, but we pulled it off!” Seilheimer said.

The public loves watching a sporting event on “James Madison’s front lawn,” and the horsemen love racing on the well-maintained, “duPont turf,” he added.

Bill Gallo, Director of Racing for the National Steeplechase Association, said he worked closely with Seilheimer to create and improve the annual racing card.

“Over that period Montpelier has advanced as a race meet and improved with escalating purses and superb racing conditions, which has been greatly appreciated by the NSA horsemen,” Gallo said.

Seilheimer also sat for several years on the NSA Board of Directors and helped guide the sport forward in a positive manner, Gallo added: “He has made a great contribution to steeplechasing in America, and we are most grateful.”

Seilheimer said he was confident the races were well placed to continue and succeed. David Perdue will succeed him as chairman and Seilheimer gave his endorsement.

Perdue is a fox hunter and horseman who lives on a farm near Montpelier. He is an executive committed to equestrian pursuits and preservation of Orange’s rural lifestyle and Madison’s legacy, the release stated.

Perdue looks forward to welcoming the public to the 88th running of the Montpelier Steeplechase Races on Nov. 4, 2023.