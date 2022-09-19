 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monroe XC takes on Ragged Mountain Cup

The finest XC athletes of Central Virginia congregated at Panorama Farms for the prestigious Ragged Mountain Cup 2 mile relay. Teams of four battled for team and individual All Cup Honors. The top 25 of over 100 runners were honored with All Cup Honors Evan Young and Elli Pursel of WMHS raced to the esteemed honor. Young raced to 15th place and Pursel to 25th place.

