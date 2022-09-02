Monroe XC opens at Central Woodstock Invitational

The William Monroe boys and girls cross country teams had their opening meet at the Central Woodstock Invitational Saturday August 27 competing in a pool of over 20 teams and 100 athletes in each race. The girls toed the line first and were led by number one runner Elli Pursel clocking a time of 22:03 and placing 28th out of the large field. Following were Livia Kilby, Paige Hoffman, Shiloh Thompson, Eliah Dojack, Elizabeth Kilby, Marley Van Doren and Seanna Sutton. The girls placed 10th overall.

In the boys race an aggressive pack got off the line at the shot of the gun and jostled for position and honors of top 15 to get hardware. Evan Young did just that with an 8th place overall finish clocking a time of 16:44 to make the medal podium. Schuyler Nitzsche was one spot out of the top 15 placing 16th with a time of 17:39. Next came Aiden Dumas in his first XC debut running third for the team. Rounding out the top 8 runners were Nathan Lindegren, Colin Beverage, Lance Fry, Caleb Buckland and Varick Nitzsche. The boys placed 4th overall!

In the developmental race Marshall Holz bolted off the line in his first XC race and held on for top 15 honors to make the podium for a medal. Colin Lambert, Levi Monette, Brendan Sharp and Tommy Lamb rounded out the rest of the group with strong efforts. The girls’ developmental were Sarah Perry, Madelyn Wells and Allison Dewyea all completing the three mile course. The mixed developmental placed 8th overall.

Next up for the harriers is a Wednesday meet with Madison at Hoover Ridge and the prestigious Ragged Mountain Cup at Panorama Farms Tuesday September 6!