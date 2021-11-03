Monroe harriers earn honors at district meet

The William Monroe High School cross country teams traveled to Brentsville for the district meet last week. Monroe’s harriers count Nokesville Park as one of their favorite courses because of the fun of splashing through the creek as well as the winding terrain—a mix of dirt and gravel.

The boys team toed the line with great anticipation to compete for All-District honors. As the whistle sounded, sending the boys scurrying off through the course, Conrad Bruton was hot on the heels of the lead runner, vying for the title. Bruton came in second in the Northwestern District with a stellar time of 16:56 for the meet. Close behind were Evan Young in fourth, Schuyler Nitzsche in sixth and Nathan Lindegren in ninth—all earning All-District honors as well as second place overall for the team.

Rounding out the top seven boys for Monroe were Brody Wilson, Colin Beverage and Gabriel Henkel, all finishing under 20 minutes.

After finishing the course, the boys encouraged the girls as they got on the line for their turn. The whistle blew and off they went to traverse the course with Sydney Orange, Elli Pursel and Olivia Hoffacker in the top 20 pack amongst a solid group of racers.