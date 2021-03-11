Monroe football falls to Skyline, 26-29

Dragons quarterback Blaise Van Dyke handed the ball to Hoffman for a gain of six yards. On Hoffman’s second carry he earned 11 yards and the first down. On a series of three more carries, Hoffman earned another first down. On fourth down and two yards, the Dragons decided to go for it, but didn’t make it.

The score at the end of the first quarter was 7-0.

The Dragons got the ball after a change on downs. Senior Logan Barbour carried the ball for a touchdown and Auer’s extra point was good, bringing the score to 14-0 for Monroe.

The Hawks immediately responded with an 80-yard carry by senior Logan Maiatico along the outside, bringing the score to 14-7, Dragons.

The Dragons earned another offside penalty, taking the ball back five yards. Junior Shea Jeffers carried the ball about 35 yards, but it was called back due to a block in the back. Maiatico tackled Hoffman on the next play, injuring Hoffman’s ankle and taking him out of the game. The Dragons punted with 2:28 left in the first half.

The Hawks capitalized on that with a quarterback carry for Santucci, tying the game at 14 all with 31 seconds left in the half.