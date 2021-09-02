Monroe Dragons drop Mountaineers, 3-0

Thursday, Aug. 26 was a great night of volleyball for the William Monroe High School Lady Dragons, who defeated the Madison County Mountaineers 3-0 in the home gym.

“Madison is always a tough and fundamentally sound opponent and I am extremely proud of the hard work and drive our ladies showed on Thursday evening,” said head coach Leah Wimmer. “Our offense played smart—they found holes in defense and continued to switch up plays to help score points. Our defense was relentless as well; they were able to read the servers and hitters so they could set up defense and pass balls effectively. They were all over the court and extended their range to get to balls.”

Game one was a close match, ending at 26-24 for the Dragons. Game two was 25-18 and game three was 25-14.

Wimmer said the incredible support from the student fans played a big part in the team’s success.