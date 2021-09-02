Monroe Dragons drop Mountaineers, 3-0

Thursday, Aug. 26 was a great night of volleyball for the William Monroe High School Lady Dragons, who defeated the Madison County Mountaineers 3-0 in the home gym.
“Madison is always a tough and fundamentally sound opponent and I am extremely proud of the hard work and drive our ladies showed on Thursday evening,” said head coach Leah Wimmer. “Our offense played smart—they found holes in defense and continued to switch up plays to help score points. Our defense was relentless as well; they were able to read the servers and hitters so they could set up defense and pass balls effectively. They were all over the court and extended their range to get to balls.”
Game one was a close match, ending at 26-24 for the Dragons. Game two was 25-18 and game three was 25-14.
Wimmer said the incredible support from the student fans played a big part in the team’s success.
“Our students joined together to help bring school spirit, passion and energy to our team,” she said. “Our parent and community support was incredible as well—you could feel the energy in the gym. Every time we scored a point, it seemed as if the gym would erupt and I remember feeling my insides rattle. Seeing the community come together to support our team was one that I will never forget—it has been a while since the gym has felt like that.”
Junior Mae Hawkins (Middle) had 11 kills, 3 aces and 11 digs. She plays all around the court as a middle. Junior Ella Weaver (Middle Blocker) had 8 kills and 4 aces on the night. Senior Mara Woolford (Outside Hitter) had 8 kills and 12 digs. Senior Alex Scharff (Setter) had 5 aces and 32 assists. Senior Bri Adderley (Right) had 5 kills and 9 digs, and senior Savannah Meade (Outside Hitter) had 4 kills, 2 aces and 8 digs.
The Dragons played in an invitational at Fluvanna County High School on Saturday, Aug. 28. They beat East Rockingham 2-0 but lost 0-2 to teams from Western Albemarle, Rockbridge County and East Rockingham.
They were scheduled to play Central (Woodstock) High School at home on Tuesday, Aug. 31, after press time. The team will next play Spotswood in the home gym on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.