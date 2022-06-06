Monroe defense shuts down Brentsville Tigers

On May 11, the William Monroe girls’ soccer team played the Brentsville tigers at home, losing 1-0. Brentsville is a highly skilled team, undefeated this season, and one of the best teams that Monroe plays in their regular season.

Earlier in the season Monroe played Brentsville away, suffering a 6-0 lose. However, all six goals were scored in the first half of the game, with the Monroe defense reorganizing and shutting out Brentsville in the second half. Brentsville is known for its rough style of play, with a Brentsville player receiving a red card after pushing one of Monroe’s players. The Dragon’s came prepared for the rematch.

The game started with a blow of the whistle, both teams amped up, ready to go. Brentsville was immediately on the attack, with Monroe defending, a trend that would continue throughout the night.

Brentsville, with quick passes and speed to match was able to take multiple shots on the Dragons goal, all saved by sophomore goalkeeper Mia Johnson. Brentsville also had many set pieces, allowing them a chance to score, however the ball was not able to make it into the net, with either Johnson saving the ball or the defense clearing the ball out of danger.

Monroes defensive line, which was composed of senior Savannah Williams, junior Kayla Remijan, sophomore Livi Sharff, and sophomore Seanna Sutton were constantly on the move, stopping Brentsville’s offense and showing outstanding teamwork and tenacity.

Like the away game at Brentsville, the game was rough with a lot of body contact. With seventeen minutes left on the clock, goalkeeper Johnson was going into the air to grab the ball, when a Brentsville player collided with her, sending her to the ground. The game was immediately stopped and the Brentsville player was quickly awarded a yellow card. After being examined Johnson got back on her feet and was ready to play again.

Brentsville took a few more shots on goal before the half ended, the score being 0-0. Monroe was extremely proud of their work.

After halftime, Brentsville was once again on the attack and the Dragon’s defensive line, working in sync, were able to keep the ball out of their net and away from their goalkeeper.

Even though Monroe was mostly on the defensive, they found several opportunities to penetrate into Brentsville’s half and took some shots of their own but were unable to make it passed their goalie.

With 21 minutes left on the clock, after relentlessly pressing Monroe’s defense, Brentsville was able to break through. After the ball was passed to one of Brentsville’s quickest players, she was able to get around the defense and get a break away towards the goal. The Brentsville player put the ball into the net, making the score now 1-0.

Even though the Dragons were disappointed by the goal, they were not discouraged and continued to play with grit and determination.

After Brentsville scored they were once again on the attack, and they had another chance at a goal when goalkeeper Johnson made a spectacular save and deflected a shot, the ball going back into play, however Remijin was there and with a strong clear, she sent the ball out of danger.

Brentsville was unable to score against Monroe again and the game ended with a score of 1-0. Despite officially losing, in Monroe’s minds, they had won. They were able to shut down Brentsillve offense for the first half and only allowed one goal in the second half. This was one of the best performances the team has had this season and Brentsville’s closest game against an opponent this season.

The Dragons are battling in the Regional playoffs this week.