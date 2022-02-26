Monroe boys win 2022 District hoops title

William Monroe boys basketball is focused and on fire. After defeating Brentsville on Tuesday night, Feb. 11, to clinch the first seed in their region, the William Monroe boys basketball team was not completely satisfied. They had one remaining goal for their regular season: the Dragons had to go on the road to Meridian and play for the right to be the Northwestern District champions.

After a long bus ride on Monday night, the Dragons faced off against the Mustangs in their new multi-million dollar facility Feb. 14. Troy Jones started out the game with a pair of threes and Monroe jumped to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter. Monroe was impressive in the second quarter as well and were led by Ja’Quis Carpenter, who scored 9 of his 15 points in that frame.

Meridian came out firing in the third quarter behind some great three point shooting and crisp free throws. The Mustangs scored 23 points in the third and cut the Dragons’ lead down to four points going into the fourth. The fourth quarter was a back and forth battle, suddenly making the game a nail-biter. Meridian gained a one-point lead but the Dragons took the lead back on the next possession. Good ball handling and clutch free throw shooting from Jones, Shifflett and Aiden McGann allowed Monroe to come away with a tough road win.

Jones scored 24 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in the game. Tucker Shifflett scored 16 points and doled out 7 assists. Carpenter added 15 points and an impressive 7 rebounds. Brady Lam snagged 6 boards and added 5 points on the night. McGann and Daelan Powell-Jackson’s lock down defense was instrumental in allowing the Dragons to seal the game.

With the win, the William Monroe boys became the Northwestern District champions for the 2021-22 season. The Dragons were 8-2 in the District and 16-3 overall for the year. They also earned a #1 seed in the upcoming Regional tournament.

When asked about winning the District, Coach Brett Maynard stated, “It is a nice accomplishment. I’m really proud of our guys for coming together as a team, emphasizing tough defense and sharing the ball on offense to each other every day in practice and in games. This was a good win but we are not content yet. We are looking forward to the challenge of the Regional playoffs and know that we are going to need to keep playing at a high level going forward.”

The Dragons faced a streaky James Monroe team from Fredericksburg on Friday at William Monroe High School, coming away with a 74-58 victory for the Regional Quarterfinal. Troy Jones had 30 points with 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Tucker Shifflett had 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Ja’Quis Carpenter had 7 points with 5 rebounds. Brady Lam had 7 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Daelan Powell-Jackson had 4 points and 4 rebounds. They were scheduled to play Manassas Park at home Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. for the Semifinal, after press time.