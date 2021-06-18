Monroe annihilates Maggie Walker, 15-0

The William Monroe High School varsity softball team shut out the Maggie Walker Green Dragons 15-0 in the Region 3B quarterfinals on Monday night.

William Monroe was first on the board in the first inning, scoring two. They followed with two runs in the third, three runs in the fourth and eight runs in the fifth.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Avery Shifflett controlled the game from the mound, striking out six batters and allowing only one hit and one walk on the night. At the plate, Shifflett went 2-for-4 and scoring twice for the Monroe Dragons.

Junior Rachel Hill, who went 3-for-4 at the plate, earned a home run in Monroe’s big fifth inning where the team scored eight runs. She had four RBIs and scored two of the Monroe Dragons’ 15 runs.

Junior Mara Woolford went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and one base on balls, scoring four of William Monroe’s 15 runs.

Senior Kaitlyn Napier had two RBIs and earned one run for the Monroe Dragons. Kara Baker-Jones, a sophomore, crossed the plate once for Monroe and had one RBI on the night.

Sarah Lamm, also a sophomore, went 1-for-2 at bat and scored one of Monroe’s runs.