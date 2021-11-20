Middle-schooler wins state cross country championship

On Oct. 24, William Monroe Middle School student Samantha Nitzsche is the school’s first cross country state champion.

Nitzsche earned the award at the Virginia Middle School Cross Country State Championship at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville. The seventh-grader not only finished in first place but made a statement by completing the 4K race with a time 14:14.9—finishing more than 45 seconds ahead of her closet competitor, besting the previous course and meet records and identifying her as the fastest middle-school girl on record in the state of Virginia.

“With all of the success she has had this season, she has continued to stay humble,” said coach Rachel Freid. “She always shows up ready to work and determined to improve.”

Nitzsche said she felt like she had completed a great accomplishment by winning the state championship.

“Each time I run I put forth my best effort and try for my best time,” she said. “I hope to meet competition that will challenge me to meet my full potential as I move toward high school.”

Freid said throughout season, Nitzsche dominated the field, winning numerous invitationals and meets and breaking two more records at meet held at Fork Union Military Academy—including one that was set in 2014.