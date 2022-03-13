Medford team brings the fire against Goochland Bulldogs

The Dragon’s Lair was full of its usual fire as players on William Monroe High School’ Medford League basketball team took on Goochland High School Friday, March 4. After losing a year to the pandemic like so many other school activities, adaptive PE teacher Sharon Gregory was excited to be back.

“This has been incredible,” said Gregory, who teaches students in kindergarten through high school. “I mean, they’re cheering again and it’s just a neat environment.”

The Medford Basketball League started in the early 1970s in Chesterfield County. Named for Zipporah Taylor Medford, the first head teacher (principal) of Richmond’s special education school, Hickory Hill, the league began as a one-day field day event between Hickory Hill and Virginia Randolph training centers. Since that first day of games (including basketball), the league has expanded across Virginia, with local leagues popping up across the state.

The first quarter started out strong as Goochland’s Connor Emmert dribbled down the court to score, bringing the score to 2-5, Dragons. Monroe’s Will Deaton scored for the Dragons to tie the score at 4-4 with six minutes in the quarter. Bulldog Owen Power tipped the score in favor of Goochland but Monroe’s Jacob Oliver passed to Paige Hess, who passed to Kyle LaTorre to bring the ball back to the Dragons. On the next play, LaTorre passed to Hess, who gave the ball to Kyler Dehooge to score, tying the score again at 6-6.

Another score by Emmert and a slam dunk by Dehooge brought the Dragons ahead, 10-8, but Seb Saxon of the Bulldogs quickly followed with a slam dunk and the rebound shot brought the Bulldogs ahead, 12-10. Emmert sank the ball just as the buzzer sounded to tie up the score at 12-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The 2020 season marked the first year of the Medford League for Greene County. Pitched to administrators by former basketball coach and current tech center principal Jess Peregoy and teachers Jesse Lamm and Erin Lam, there are now eight teams in the local league.

“This is giving kids opportunities to really feel included and part of the school, and it’s great to have everybody out cheering for them and supporting them,” said coach Carrie Woods, who also heads up the school’s varsity basketball program. “It’s just such an encouraging environment all the way around—both teams on the floor wanting to see each other succeed and just going out and having fun and being together. It’s just about letting the kids be together and be themselves.”

In the second quarter, LaTorre, Hess and Dehooge were teaming up once more to bring the Dragons ahead 15-12; but Emmert was close behind to close the gap at the six-minute mark. LaTorre brought the Dragons ahead 17-15 but Bulldog Jayda Hope and teammate Power scored three for Goochland to bring them ahead, 17-23. In the final minute of the quarter, the Bulldogs continued to pull ahead. Kyran Jackson’s buzzer shot for the Dragons circled the rim before finding net to bring the score to 23-27, Bulldogs.

The team practices during PE classes with help from their teachers, coaches and other students who serve as peer mentors—helping students with everything from dribbling or passing to holding the modified baskets that players who need them can reach to score. Members of the varsity team also volunteer their time to serve as referees or to help with practices.

“We appreciate them coming out and helping us,” Gregory said.

At halftime, members of each team get an opportunity to shoot foul shots to ensure everyone has an opportunity to score; the score was 33-34, Bulldogs at the end of the break with LaTorre scoring twice.

Third quarter kicked off with Power scoring on a fast break for the Bulldogs, quickly followed by Emmert to bring the score to 33-39, Bulldogs. Power scored again a minute later and Bulldog Jesse Dolan took a wild shot from half court that bounced under the regular basket to sink through the modified basket—surprising the peer mentors and players alike and bringing the score to 33-43, Bulldogs. Hope continued with a fast break and scored on a rebound to bring the score to 36-45.

Andrews brought the ball down the court for the Dragons, where teammate Jackson found nothing but net on a rebound, closing the gap for the Dragons to 38-45, but Hope caught another fast break to pull the Bulldogs ahead again, 38-47. Emmert followed with another two-pointer, but Andrews brought it back for the Dragons and Dehooge sunk a slam dunk to bring the score to 41-49, Bulldogs leading. With one second left on the clock, Jackson dashed down the court to score and bring the score to 43-51, Bulldogs at the end of Q3.

Although gym capacity is limited due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, visiting alternative education students from the other nearby schools were in attendance as well as the morning’s PE classes and several administrators and teachers. Cheerleaders were also on hand to bring added pep to the cheery crowd as the Dragons pushed through a fast-paced and high-scoring game against the Bulldogs.

“This was probably our best one,” Gregory said. “You could see things developing that we’ve worked on all season—defense and rebounding and passing.”

At the start of the fourth, Dolan made another long shot; this time it bounced off the back wall and into the modified net to wild cheers by everyone in the gym. Hope scored for the Bulldogs and Dehooge for the Dragons and Saxon made another slam dunk—bringing the Bulldogs ahead 49-61. A series of rebounds saw Deaton with the score for Monroe and Dragon Amya Gibson dropped her first basket with three minutes left on the clock to bring the score to 54-61, Bulldogs.

After another score by Hope for the Bulldogs, Andrews took the ball down the court for the Dragons—taking an impressive left-handed shot and finding nothing but net to close the gap to 57-63, with the Bulldogs still ahead. Wood would bring the Dragons up to 60 points with 1:30 left in the game, but the action just kept speeding up. With 29 seconds on the clock, Gibson scored again to bring the score to 63-65, Bulldogs.

In the last 15 seconds of the game, Emmert caught a fast break for the Bulldogs and scored—keeping the Bulldogs in a tight lead at a final score of 63-66.

The Medford League team will be playing in an all-day league tournament March 22 at Orange County High School, and several players will be participating in Buddy-Ball baseball through the Greene County Youth Center with Gregory this spring.

