The Greene Hills Club hosted its first tournament of the 2023 season on Saturday, March 18th. Winners were determined in a shamble format: 2 best balls net on front nine and 3 best balls net on back nine. With a 3- way tie of for first with a 161, the team of Tim McGaughey, Debbie Brown, and David Morris won 1st Place on the match back of cards. In 2nd , was the team of Dustin Knight, Cody Spencer, Jerry Amos, and Bernadette Dennis while the team of Tres Winkler, Mary Cave and Ronnie Dodson was awarded 3rd Place. Closest to the Pin on #6 was Tim McGaughey while David Morris scored closest on #18.