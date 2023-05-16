Under sunny skies. people flocked to the Greene Hills Club to participate in its Annual Derby Day golf tournament, held on Saturday, May 6th. With 52 players participating in a 2 Best Ball Net 18 Hole Tournament. Devin Madison, Blake Dudding, Kevin Snead, and Mikey Moyers found themselves in the winners’ bracket by nosing out the 2nd Place team by 2 strokes to win 1st Place with a 119. Hot on their heels was the team of Bubba Knight, Kyle Ryan, George Elder, and Steven Colvin with a 121 to place 2nd. Bill and Mary Cave, Ronnie Dodson, and Evan Price, along with caddie for the day, Erica Jordan, positioned themselves for a tie for 3rd with a score of 128 , sharing the 3rd place finish with the team of Rob Fleming, Mark Zimmerman, Lorrie Hansen, and Sue Callaway . Best Hat was won by Kelly Bell. Bobby Waite was awarded the prize for closest to the pin on Hole 6 while Jeff Scott won closest on Hole 18.