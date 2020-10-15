Looking back: 10 years since start of major athletic complex overhaul

“In the springtime we played for a state championship on our new field,” Brunelle said. “This is the first time we ever played baseball and softball under the lights. Our soccer teams played in the stadium on a flat field for the first time … and it’s the first time that we had a qualifying track, ever.”

The WMHS baseball team ended a great season in June 2012 by winning the state championship title in a close win against Chilhowie on June 9. Seniors Jordan Gentry and Keegan Woolford made noteworthy plays throughout the season and in the winning game for Bull Run District Coach of the Year Mike Maynard.

On May 29, 2012, Brunelle was honored as GCPS Support Staff Educator of the Year. The award stated, “Brunelle, Greene County Schools’ athletic director, is continuously creating ways to make the atmosphere and fan experience at sporting events even better. She was able to make the tunnel for football and the fire-breathing dragon to add more excitement to an already electric environment. Brunelle has also been instrumental in the facilities project. Her job is critical in keeping the extracurricular programs not only running, but thriving.”

Brunelle herself played softball at WMHS in the 1980s and recalls how much the experience has changed since then, both for athletes and fans.