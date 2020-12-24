Logan Barbour reaches 1,000 career points as Monroe rolls over Culpeper

It had been more than 250 days since Logan Barbour last played in a high school game.

The William Monroe senior point guard didn’t look a step out of place Monday night as he led his team to a 55-35 victory over Culpeper County in the season opener for both teams.

Barbour tallied nine points, nine assists and eight rebounds in the victory and scored his 1,000th career point for the Greene Dragons.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment when you think about how consistent you have to be year in and year out to get to that point,” William Monroe coach Brett Maynard said. “The best thing about Logan, it’s not just about the scoring that makes him such an awesome basketball player. His overall presence, his leadership, his passing ability. He’s the complete player, an unselfish player, and for a complete player to get to 1,000 points is just an amazing accomplishment.”

Quentin Butler looked to spoil the celebration early on as he scored six straight points to give Culpeper County a 6-4 lead early in the first quarter. On the ensuing possession, Barbour was fouled as he was driving to the basket. Unaware he was on the cusp of a reaching a historic milestone, the senior calmly stepped to the free throw line and drained both shots to give him 1,000 points for his career.