Lawson, Fleming, Fards win Shamble

On Saturday, April 17, the Ladies Golf Association of the Greene Hills Club hosted its annual LGA Mixed Shamble. Due to pandemic restrictions canceling the tournament last year, the members welcomed finally getting to participate.

This handicapped tournament featured A, B, C and D players, where each player of the four-person team hit from the tee and then chose the better of the four tee shots. Then, each player played the ball into the hole. Winners were determined by the single best ball score of the four players on holes 1-6, two best ball score on holes 7-12, and three best ball scores on holes 13-18.