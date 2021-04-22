 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lawson, Fleming, Fards win Shamble
0 comments

Lawson, Fleming, Fards win Shamble

  • 0
Golf

First-place winners Mike and Cindy Fard, Rob Fleming and Steve Lawson.

 Photo by Mary Cave/For the Greene County Record

On Saturday, April 17, the Ladies Golf Association of the Greene Hills Club hosted its annual LGA Mixed Shamble. Due to pandemic restrictions canceling the tournament last year, the members welcomed finally getting to participate.

This handicapped tournament featured A, B, C and D players, where each player of the four-person team hit from the tee and then chose the better of the four tee shots. Then, each player played the ball into the hole. Winners were determined by the single best ball score of the four players on holes 1-6, two best ball score on holes 7-12, and three best ball scores on holes 13-18.

Winning first place with a score of 116 was the team of Steve Lawson, Robert Fleming and Mike and Cindy Fard. With a score of 124, Don Perkins, Jerry Amos, Shirley Kite and Bill Baggett placed second. Scoring closest to the pin on hole 6 was Pat Crigler, and Bill Baggett won closest to the pin on hole 18.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Cross-country mudfest
Sports

Cross-country mudfest

A day filled with planter rain did not dampen the spirits of the William Monroe cross-country runners as they boarded the foggy windowed bus t…

OUTDOORS: Shad and stripers
Sports

OUTDOORS: Shad and stripers

Listen. Did you hear that splash? That was a hickory shad that hit a fisherman’s jig, leaped high in the air and did a belly flop on the lower…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert