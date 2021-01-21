Lady Dragons trounce Warren, 72-22

The William Monroe girls basketball team won their fourth consecutive game in dominant fashion last Tuesday evening as they played host to Warren County. The Dragons defeated the Wildcats 72-22.

Monroe jumped out to an early lead with Hailey Morris scoring eight of her 19 points in the first quarter, including two three-pointers, to help the Dragons jump out to a 24-4 lead at the end of the first frame.

Head coach Jess Shifflett was impressed with her four-year starter’s play.

“Hailey has been a force this season. Everyone looks to her on the court for direction,” Shifflett said. “She is a true extension of the coaching staff on the floor. She’s always talking and guiding. She definitely has been playing like a senior. You can also tell she’s having fun. When she plays with a smile on her face, she’s hard to stop.”

Ella Weaver would take over for the remainder of the game as a steady offensive force throughout the contest, leading all scorers with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.