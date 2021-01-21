Lady Dragons trounce Warren, 72-22

The William Monroe girls basketball team won their fourth consecutive game in dominant fashion last Tuesday evening as they played host to Warren County. The Dragons defeated the Wildcats 72-22.
Monroe jumped out to an early lead with Hailey Morris scoring eight of her 19 points in the first quarter, including two three-pointers, to help the Dragons jump out to a 24-4 lead at the end of the first frame.
Head coach Jess Shifflett was impressed with her four-year starter’s play.
“Hailey has been a force this season. Everyone looks to her on the court for direction,” Shifflett said. “She is a true extension of the coaching staff on the floor. She’s always talking and guiding. She definitely has been playing like a senior. You can also tell she’s having fun. When she plays with a smile on her face, she’s hard to stop.”
Ella Weaver would take over for the remainder of the game as a steady offensive force throughout the contest, leading all scorers with 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
“Ella is one of those special players that will leave her mark on this program,” Shifflett said. “We’ve been blessed to have a number of really gifted players come through this program in recent years. Ella’s skillset is right there with the legacy of special players that have come before her. I am really proud of her growth from her freshman season to now. You will be hearing her name for a long time. She’s special.”
Monroe’s Chloe Rush tallied a double-double as the Dragons’ presence in the paint, scoring 13 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
Shifflett said that Chloe has stepped into a role and made it all her own.
“She owns the low post. She is absolutely unstoppable when she puts her mind to it. I don’t know that there is a player in our district that could truly stop her from scoring when she’s in the zone. They just don’t make players like Chloe anymore,” Shifflett said.
Iyanna Carey provided senior leadership as well as she chipped in nine points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Dragons.
“Iyanna has been playing on a completely higher level than I’ve ever seen her play before,” said Shifflett. “She sees the floor and makes the right decision at the right time. She’s playing with a looseness and a freeness that makes her an absolute joy to watch. She’s another senior staple of this program that is destined to leave her own unique mark.”
Monroe saw all its players notch significant minutes and every player on the team contributed in a positive way.
“I couldn’t be happier with how we played,” said Shifflett. “We really looked, and more importantly felt, like a team out there. We shared the ball well and executed what we’ve been practicing to near perfection. I can’t wait to see how much we can grow this season.”
The Dragons remained in the top spot in the Northwestern District after their win at Brentsville District High School last Friday, 47-32. The Lady Dragons were scheduled to play away at Warren High School on Monday, Tuesday at home against Manassas Park and home against Fluvanna County High School on Wednesday and away at George Mason on Friday, Jan. 22. The next home game for the girls is Monday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. against Madison County High School.