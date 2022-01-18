Lady Dragons trampled Liberty (Bealeton) Monday, 60-27

The Lady Dragons bounded onto the court full of energy as the sun shone on Monday afternoon. Leading 27-16 at the half over Liberty (Bealeton), the lead grew to 39-24 after the third quarter.

Chloe Rush, McKinley Carpenter and Ella Weaver powered past the Liberty defense to bring home an overwhelming win at 60-27.

The Lady Dragons are scheduled to take on Manassas Park Jan. 14 and Skyline Park Jan. 18, both away games.

The next home game will be Jan. 20 versus Mountain View High School (Quicksburg)—rescheduled from Jan. 3 due to winter storm Frida. Two other games have been rescheduled for later in the month due to the storm.