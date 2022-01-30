Lady Dragons power past Lady Pioneers, 47-17

While the boys team was defeating Warren County 64-34 on the road Jan. 21, the Lady Dragons took to the home court to show the Lady Pioneers a taste of determination. Senior night for the girls and cheer took place in between the JV and varsity games.

“With snow cancellations, it’s been a stop and go season all year,” said head coach Carrie Woods after the game. “Just the way that the girls were able to work together and our defensive intensity and focus was really a highlight for me tonight—getting stops, holding them to 17 points, eight in the second half, that’s a high note for us.”

The Lady Dragons trailed Warren 4-6 after the first quarter but bounced back to lead 14-9 at the half. By the end of third quarter the lead had grown to 29-16 and they only allowed the Pioneers a single point in the fourth for a 47-17 victory.

Six-foot-tall senior center Chloe Rush had 13 rebounds and scored 5 points on the night.

“It was Chloe’s senior night,” Woods said. “She’s been playing for four years; she’s really come alive this season and is consistently giving us strong offensive and defensive performances.”

Junior forward Ella Weaver, who also tops six feet, scored 21 points with 13 rebounds. Five-foot-five sophomore guard McKinley Carpenter had a great night with six points and several assists, according to Coach Woods, and sophomore guard Avery Shifflett (5’7”) also scored six points.

The Preemie showcase versus William Byrd was held at Western Albemarle High School on Saturday, Jan. 22, where the Lady Dragons once again brought home the win in a close (46-44) matchup. They were scheduled to play Brentsville at home on Tuesday, after press time, and Fort Defiance on Thursday (rescheduled from Jan. 6 due to the snowstorm) and are 6-4 so far this season.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.