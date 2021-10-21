Lady Dragons finish the Hawks in three

The William Monroe Lady Dragons brought the heat to the volleyball court against the Skyline Hawks Thursday, Oct. 14, winning three straight sets: 25-15, 25-23 and 25-13.
The varsity game’s first match kicked off with a two-point lead for the Dragons, but the Hawks answered back quickly, bringing the score 2-4, Hawks. Dragons junior Ella Weaver and senior Mara Woolford responded with two points that were then met by a point from Hawks junior Jamie Kelly, bringing the score to 4-5 with the Hawks up. A double touch by the Hawks placed the ball back into Weaver’s hands for the serve. The ball quickly ended up back in the hands of the Hawks, resulting in the Hawks leading 5-8.
Possession continued to bounce back and forth between the Dragons and the Hawks until a great rally with exceptional teamwork allowed for Dragon junior Mae Hawkins to slam a ball into Hawks territory that they were unable to return over the net, bringing the score 10-9, Dragons. The exciting plays from the Dragons forced a Hawks timeout, with the Dragons up 13-9. The Dragons pulled out several points and an ace by Hawkins, bringing the score to 16-9, Dragons. The Hawks briefly regained possession but a team miscommunication gave the ball right back to the Dragons. A great serve by Dragon senior Alex Sharff followed by a block from Weaver placed the score at 20-12, with Dragons ahead. A fantastic rally between both teams brought the ball to Hawkins after the ball floated down through the rafters of the gym, giving the Dragons a win for set one, 25-15.
The second set of the match was another back-and-forth game. Continuous points off Sharff’s serves gave the Dragons a 4-0 lead early in the set. The Hawks responded with a series of multiple points, placing the Hawks on top 6-7. After multiple serves by Weaver, the Dragons found themselves on top again 11-7. A great rally tied the game 12-12 followed by a Hawks point which was answered by a slam from Hawkins to get the ball back and tie the score 13-13. A miscommunication by the Hawks brought the ball back to Dragon possession with a score of 19-19.
The teams battled it out as possession continuously changed from one to the other. Finally, with the Dragons down 22-23, a faulty serve by the Hawks tied the game 23-23. A block by the Dragons and a Hawks out-of-bounds hit gave the Dragons set two, 25-23.
The Dragons continued to dominate in the third set. A massive slam by Weaver tied the set 3-3 in the beginning of the match. An ace from Woolford made the game 4-3, Dragons. Ball possession changed to the Hawks for a brief moment before Dragons senior Savannah Meade completed a fantastic block on a Hawks hit that made the match sit at 6-4, Dragons. The Dragons carried a remarkable momentum as they gathered point after point, with little room for the Hawks to score. Hits by senior Brianna Adderley, Woolford, a big block by Hawkins and an ace by Adderley allowed the Dragons to rally up multiple consecutive points with a score of 18-7, Dragons. The Dragons continued their aggressive play with few mistakes and a line hit by Woolford brought the score to 20-11. A slam to the line by Weaver made the match 24-12, Dragons, which was then followed by a Hawks point. However, after a hit from the Dragons, the Hawks were unable to get the ball back over the net, ending the set with a score of 25-13, Dragons on top.
“They played very well. They played aggressive, they met some of their goals and they marked down each game. They are covering their passes, they are covering their hitters [and] finding holes in the other team’s defense, staying aggressive and keeping their energy up,” Dragons head coach Leah Wimmer said after the game. “We watched film of our last game and said, ‘These are the spots that are open, these positions need to hit there, these positions need to swing,’ and we just worked on staying aggressive and staying scrappy on our defense.”
Sharff had 36 assists and two aces; Woolford had 15 kills with 47% kill accuracy, four aces and 17 digs; and Weaver earned nine kills, three blocks and two aces.
The Dragons have away games this week against Warren County and Brentsville high schools and their last regular season home game will be against Meridian on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at
7 p.m.