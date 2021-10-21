Lady Dragons finish the Hawks in three

The second set of the match was another back-and-forth game. Continuous points off Sharff’s serves gave the Dragons a 4-0 lead early in the set. The Hawks responded with a series of multiple points, placing the Hawks on top 6-7. After multiple serves by Weaver, the Dragons found themselves on top again 11-7. A great rally tied the game 12-12 followed by a Hawks point which was answered by a slam from Hawkins to get the ball back and tie the score 13-13. A miscommunication by the Hawks brought the ball back to Dragon possession with a score of 19-19.

The Dragons continued to dominate in the third set. A massive slam by Weaver tied the set 3-3 in the beginning of the match. An ace from Woolford made the game 4-3, Dragons. Ball possession changed to the Hawks for a brief moment before Dragons senior Savannah Meade completed a fantastic block on a Hawks hit that made the match sit at 6-4, Dragons. The Dragons carried a remarkable momentum as they gathered point after point, with little room for the Hawks to score. Hits by senior Brianna Adderley, Woolford, a big block by Hawkins and an ace by Adderley allowed the Dragons to rally up multiple consecutive points with a score of 18-7, Dragons. The Dragons continued their aggressive play with few mistakes and a line hit by Woolford brought the score to 20-11. A slam to the line by Weaver made the match 24-12, Dragons, which was then followed by a Hawks point. However, after a hit from the Dragons, the Hawks were unable to get the ball back over the net, ending the set with a score of 25-13, Dragons on top.