Lady Dragons fight for win in overtime after tough loss

William Monroe girls’ soccer team hosted two home games this week against Meridian and Spotswood. Tuesday, May 3rd the Lady Dragons took on Meridian, losing 3-4. They came back Thursday, beating Spotswood 3-2.

Meridian

Tuesday started off unsure for the dragons with predicted thunderstorms threatening to cancel the match against Meridian. After watching the weather all day and starting the game early, the Dragons took to the field to play, with no bad weather in sight.

The game started off strong, both teams coming out hard. Sophomore Sydney Orange and senior Sydney Devory kicked off the game for the Dragons both taking shots just a minute into the game. Just a few minutes later sophomore Livi Sharff took a shot from the corner, the ball barely missing the net.

Monroe continued to play fierce, making plays up the field and taking shots. Meridian however, matched them for their intensity. After a breakaway past the defense Meridian took their first shot, which was effortlessly saved by sophomore goalie, Mia Johnson.

The Dragons defense worked in harmony to catch the Meridian offense offside, which rewarded them was several free kicks.

The ball went back in forth between the teams, each one working hard to get the first goal.

Devory scored the first goal of the game off a set piece with just six minutes left in the half. Meridian was even more determined now and two minutes later they scored their own goal, making the score 1-1 at half time.

In the second half Meridian came out fired up and scored a goal thirty seconds in.

Orange came back for the Dragons, scoring off a corner kick from freshmen Madison Seabert. The score was tied again, 2-2.

Both teams continued to work hard for their next goal, working passes up the field and taking shots that were saved by the goalies. Meridian got the next two goals, putting the Dragons down by two.

The Dragons now where desperate to get a goal and ramped up the intensity. Devory got a third goal for the Dragons with seven minutes remaining. However, a fourth goal could not be found by the Dragon offense and the game ended with a final score of 3-4.

Spotswood

Thursday, with sunny skies, the Dragons took to their home field to play against Spotswood. Earlier in the season, Spotswood had fallen to the Dragons, 3-0. Spotswood was determined not to lose again.

The game started off with the Dragons possessing the ball. Solid footwork and quick passing enabled Monroe to move the ball up the field. Devory took the first shot of the game two minutes in, which was saved by Spotswood’s goalie.

The Monroe offense continued to take shots before Devory sent the ball soaring into the back of the net, scoring the first goal of the game twelve minutes in.

Monroe’s goal only gave Spotswood more fire and they began to gain traction. Spotswood put two goals into the back of the net, only a minuet apart, making the score 1-2.

Set on getting another goal, and keeping the ball out of their own net, Monroe’s defense changed formation and the offense once again took the ball up the field.

After tireless play Monroe was rewarded a corner and Seabert sent the ball in. Confusion took place in front of the net and the ball bounced off a Spotswood defender and into their own goal.

Both teams continued to play hard, but the half ended with a score of 2 to 2.

In the second half the ball was played back and forth across the field, each team possessing the ball. Various shots were taken by each team, each ball coming close to scoring but either sailing slightly wide of the goal or being saved by the goal keepers.

Despite the efforts by both teams the second half was scoreless. It was now time for over time, there would be two more five-minute halves.

Overtime was intense, both teams desperate to get another goal. Spotswood began the first five minutes by taking a shot that would have gone into the back of the net if it wasn’t for Monroe goalie Mia Johnson diving for the ball and saving it, making Monroe’s stands erupt into cheer.

Monroe’s response was a perfectly placed shot into Spotswood’s net by Devory, scoring Monroe’s third goal. The dragons were in the lead.

In the second half of overtime, goalkeeper Johnson made another save bringing the Monroe fans to their feet. Her second “spectacular” save allowed the Dragons to keep their lead.

Unfortunately, as the intensity skyrocketed, there was a crash on field and one of the Spotswood players got seriously injured. Play stopped as she was examined. After she was helped from the field of play, the game continued however no more goals were scored.

After a hard-fought game Monroe took the win, 3-2.

Monroe will play home again, Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m.