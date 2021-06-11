Lady Dragons fall to Skyline in overtime

Skyline pushed back and at the 12-minute mark got around the Dragon defenses to score.

“I think we definitely had our highs and lows,” said senior defender Sarah Earle after the game. “We had moments where we passed the ball really well and then there were some moments where we just lost our composure a bit and yeah, it got messy, but we were able to get it back quick, which at the end of the day is what I look at as a success.”

The second half played out nearly the same with Devory scoring within the first minute of the half and within about 10 minutes, the Hawks answered.

Skyline scored with just a minute left in the first 5-minute overtime half and unfortunately the Dragons could not respond before time ran out.

“We played really good in the beginning of the first half and then we kind of died down and they scored,” said head coach Jeremy Lamm. “Second half kind of started off like we wanted it and then fell off again. I think some of it is that this is one of the smaller teams that we’ve had; we really don’t have any like-for-like subs.”

Looking back on the shortened season, Devory said it’s been a success.