Lady Dragons fall to Skyline in overtime

The William Monroe High School girls soccer team fought hard in its final regular season game against Northwestern District foe Skyline High School, losing 3-2 in overtime.
Despite a number of challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dragons ended a winning season Tuesday, June 1, with stiff competition in the district.
Within the first minute of the game, the Dragons were on the board first with a goal by junior midfielder Sydney Devory.
Skyline spent the full match and overtime pressuring Dragon defenders hard and both Devory and senior Sydney Dombrovskis were often immediately double- and triple-teamed as soon as a ball was passed to them.
“Composure on the ball is just a big thing,” Devory said. “Being able to pass around them because if they have two people on me, there’s always one person open, so quick, simple passes is the way around that. Tonight, the aggression and the fight for the ball just weren’t there at times. I think if we see them again in postseason we’ll be more aggressive in winning the ball.”
Junior goalie Alex Sharff agreed.
“I really just think it’s all about our aggression—we need to go to the ball faster and harder and just not be so timid,” said Sharff, who had 10 saves. “I think it’s just about being confident in ourselves. I mean, we trust everyone on the field; I think it’s just about trusting ourselves and I fall short of that sometimes, too.”
Skyline pushed back and at the 12-minute mark got around the Dragon defenses to score.
“I think we definitely had our highs and lows,” said senior defender Sarah Earle after the game. “We had moments where we passed the ball really well and then there were some moments where we just lost our composure a bit and yeah, it got messy, but we were able to get it back quick, which at the end of the day is what I look at as a success.”
The second half played out nearly the same with Devory scoring within the first minute of the half and within about 10 minutes, the Hawks answered.
Skyline scored with just a minute left in the first 5-minute overtime half and unfortunately the Dragons could not respond before time ran out.
“We played really good in the beginning of the first half and then we kind of died down and they scored,” said head coach Jeremy Lamm. “Second half kind of started off like we wanted it and then fell off again. I think some of it is that this is one of the smaller teams that we’ve had; we really don’t have any like-for-like subs.”
Looking back on the shortened season, Devory said it’s been a success.
“I think it really went better than I expected,” she said. “We went undefeated away. We took two of the toughest teams to ties—overall we had a strong season. I know it ended on a low note, but I think we can go into postseason strong and have a reflection of our season.”
William Monroe completed their season earlier than some of the other schools, who were scheduled to finish out this week. Post season is expected to begin the week of June 14, giving the Dragons a chance to rest and refocus.
“We’re going to work on our first touch for sure and our throw-ins because we just give away too much possession,” Lamm said. “And, just pressuring as a unit versus everybody kind of doing their own thing. We beat Skyline 4-0 there and since then they haven’t lost.”
In 2019, the last season before COVID-19 hit, the Dragons reached the state semifinal game.
Monroe finished 5-1-2 in the Northwestern District, tying with George Mason and Brentsville District high schools. The girls finished 7-1-2 on the whole season. The girls are scheduled to play at home in regional playoffs on Monday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. against Independence. The boys will play at 7:30 p.m. at home against Manassas Park, following the girls' game.