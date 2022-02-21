Lady Dragons fall to Meridian Mustangs, 37-52

In the final regular season game of the year, the Lady Dragons were overpowered by the Meridian Mustangs, who have only lost one game all season. It was a tough fight, with the Lady Dragons trailing 26-20 at the half.
Six-foot-tall junior forward Ella Weaver scored 14 points. Senior center Chloe Rush scored 10 points with 15 rebounds. Sophomore guard McKinley Carpenter added four points and sophomore forward Karlee Martin added two points and seven rebounds. Junior center Kayla Britton and sophomore guard Avery Shifflett each added another two points.
The Lady Dragons end the regular season with an 11-9 record, and regional play begins Friday with the boys team as #1 seed hosting James Monroe at home.