Lady Dragons fall in Region 3B quarters

The William Monroe High School girls varsity soccer team fell to Independence High School 6-2 Monday night in the Region 3B quarterfinals.

The Lady Dragons’ defense struggled to hold the Tigers or get past the defenders in the first half. Independence’s offense scored four times in the first half, the first within two minutes of the whistle.

This is the final season Independence, which opened in 2019, qualifies as a Class 3 school; next year they will move to a 5A school due to the size of the school’s population.

Dragon senior Sydney Dombrovskis hit the upper 90 in the 38th minute from about 25 yards out and the score was 4-1 at the half.

The Tigers scored two more times—at the 42nd minute and the 63rd minute.

Dragon junior Sydney Devory found the back of the net at the 69th minute.