Lady Dragons fall in Region 3B quarters
The William Monroe High School girls varsity soccer team fell to Independence High School 6-2 Monday night in the Region 3B quarterfinals.

The Lady Dragons’ defense struggled to hold the Tigers or get past the defenders in the first half. Independence’s offense scored four times in the first half, the first within two minutes of the whistle.

This is the final season Independence, which opened in 2019, qualifies as a Class 3 school; next year they will move to a 5A school due to the size of the school’s population.

Dragon senior Sydney Dombrovskis hit the upper 90 in the 38th minute from about 25 yards out and the score was 4-1 at the half.

The Tigers scored two more times—at the 42nd minute and the 63rd minute.

Dragon junior Sydney Devory found the back of the net at the 69th minute.

“We came up against a tough 6 seed, which in most conferences would’ve been a 2 or 3, if not a first,” said Jeremy Lamm, Dragons head coach. “Based off the competition they see, they had a few tough losses. Watching film this week, I knew it would be tough as they had a Northwestern commit in their keeper who was every bit of (Dombrovskis’) size and just as athletic. We had trouble with George Mason’s speed and that was one player so when watching them and seeing 11 girls, all with that kind of speed, I knew we were in for a tough night.

“You still have to play the game and when we were on we were on,” Lamm continued. “It just wasn’t meant to be. Hands down, it was the toughest team we’ve seen all season.”

Lamm couldn’t say enough good things about his team this year.

“I felt like Dombrovskis’ goal was one for the ages, but hers and Devory’s goals just weren’t enough,” Lamm said. “Defensively, Sydney Orange played as good as we’ve seen her all season. She and Livi Sharff, both as freshmen, have played well beyond their age. Sarah Earle and Hannah McInturff did a wonderful job bringing them into the fold this year. Emma Dean was as tireless as ever; we just came up short to a really good team.”

The loss ends the girls’ season.

Editor, Greene County Record

Terry Beigie is the Editor of the Greene County Record in Stanardsville. She can be reached at tbeigie@greene-news.com or (434) 985-2315.

