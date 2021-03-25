Lady Dragons burn Wildcats

Alvarez again rotated into the serving position, giving the Dragons three more points before the Wildcats got a chance to shorten their lead. Soon Donohue was trading back in to serve, starting a long volley that saw Woolford again nailing the return shots.

Waller gained the Wildcats two more points, before an out-of-bounds ball gave the Dragons once again control of the ball, netting three more points in quick succession to bring the score to 21-16, Dragons.

The action in set two was intense, as one kill shot by Woolford was saved by a Wildcat defender only to shoot up to the ceiling and bounce off a lighting fixture before flying out of bounds. The next volley was all over the place and ended in a wild shot near the scorekeeper’s table which didn’t make it over the net. Woolford came up to serve and though the Wildcats managed to bring their total up to 18 points, a final two volleys saw Woolford nearly doing the splits to block a kill shot, Sharff setting up Weaver and finally Sharff setting up freshman Morgan Pursel for the kill shot that won the Dragons the second set, 25-18.