People always wonder what one does at the Greene Hills Club other than play golf during the winter! There are so many activities to participate in! One is the setback league which meets every Thursday night beginning in January during the winter months. All teams meet at 6 PM and play a round of 3 games against two other teams and record their wins and losses which determine the match up for the play offs 2 weeks prior to the season ending. The Greene Hills Setback League this year had 14 teams participate with the semi-final round held on Thursday, March 10. During the play-offs on March 11, two teams remained, the team of Austin Batten and Dustin Knight and the team of Larry Dudding and Tommy Tanner. What an exciting championship match it was as no one team beat the other one until the last hand was dealt in each round. Austin Batten and Dustin Knight ended triumph as the 2023 Setback League Champions winning 3 out of 4 rounds over Larry Dudding and Tommy Tanner who was the Runner Up.