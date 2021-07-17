Keegan Woolford receives All-State baseball honors

Five Shenandoah University baseball players earned All-State honors in selections announced earlier this month by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association, including Greene County’s own Keegan Woolford.

Woolford is one of five Shenandoah University baseball players to earn All-State honors. Woolford graduated from William Monroe High School in 2015 and Shenandoah in 2020 and is working on his master’s degree now. He was named First Team All-State for first base.

Rising junior Colby Martin earned Player of the Year accolades for this season and First Team All-State for second base. Pearce Bucher, a senior, was named First Team All-State for third base.

Frankie Ritter and Tad Dean earned second team honors for shortstop and starting pitcher, respectively.

All five were previously named All-ODAC and Woolford was named to Third Team All-League while Bucher and Ritter were named First Team All-League.

Woolford previously earned All-Region by both the ABCA and D3baseball.com.

2021 VaSID All-State Baseball

College Division Awards