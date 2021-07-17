Keegan Woolford receives All-State baseball honors

Five Shenandoah University baseball players earned All-State honors in selections announced earlier this month by the Virginia State Sports Information Directors Association, including Greene County’s own Keegan Woolford.
Woolford is one of five Shenandoah University baseball players to earn All-State honors. Woolford graduated from William Monroe High School in 2015 and Shenandoah in 2020 and is working on his master’s degree now. He was named First Team All-State for first base.
Rising junior Colby Martin earned Player of the Year accolades for this season and First Team All-State for second base. Pearce Bucher, a senior, was named First Team All-State for third base.
Frankie Ritter and Tad Dean earned second team honors for shortstop and starting pitcher, respectively.
All five were previously named All-ODAC and Woolford was named to Third Team All-League while Bucher and Ritter were named First Team All-League.
Woolford previously earned All-Region by both the ABCA and D3baseball.com.
2021 VaSID All-State Baseball
College Division Awards
Player of the Year
Colby Martin (2B) – Shenandoah University
Pitcher of the Year
Brandon Pond (RHP) – University of Lynchburg
Rookie of the Year
Jay Cassady (UTIL) – Christopher Newport University
Coach of the Year
Lucas Jones – University of Lynchburg
First Team
- SP – Matt Nickles (Randolph-Macon College)
- SP – Brandon Pond (University of Lynchburg)
- SP – Zack Potts (University of Lynchburg)
- RP – Jake Andrews (Marymount University)
- RP – Grayson Thurman (University of Lynchburg)
- C – Jacob Selden (Randolph-Macon College)
- 1B – Keegan Woolford (Shenandoah University)
- 1B – Reece Yeargain (Randolph-Macon College)
- 2B – Colby Martin (Shenandoah University)
- 3B – Pearce Bucher (Shenandoah University)
- SS – Alex Lemery (Marymount University)
- OF – Josh Greenway (Ferrum College)
- OF – Jaylon Lee (Eastern Mennonite University)
- OF – Avery Neaves (University of Lynchburg)
- DH – Carter Plunkett (Roanoke College)
- UTIL – Kinston Carson (University of Lynchburg)
Second Team
- SP – Ryan Bergenhagen (Marymount)
- SP – Tad Dean (Shenandoah University)
- SP – Josh Husby (Christopher Newport University)
- SP – Will Turner (Roanoke College)
- RP – William Flanagan (Bridgewater College)
- RP – Clint Wheeler (Marymount)
- C – James DiGiulian (Marymount)
- 1B – Garrett Jackson (University of Lynchburg)
- 2B – Chapin Bassi (Washington & Lee University)
- 3B – Ozzie Millet (Bluefield College)
- SS – Frankie Ritter (Shenandoah University)
- OF – Ethan Iannuzzi (Randolph-Macon College)
- OF – David Lambertson (University of Mary Washington)
- OF – David Meech (Bluefield College)
- DH – Chandler Kezele (Emory & Henry College)
- UTIL – Jay Cassady (Christopher Newport University)