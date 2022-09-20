Joyner wins Greene Hills Ladies Club Championship

On Saturday and Sunday, September 4th and 5th, the Greene Hills Club held its annual Ladies and Men’s Club Championship. Sara Joyner not only led the first day of play with an 80 but came back on the second day to shoot 4 over par, a 76, her best round of play, to win the Club Championship! Claiming second place was Lorrie Hansen with a 84, 83 (167). In the First Flight with a match back of cards from Hole 18, Bonnie Pendleton placed 1st with an overall 2 day score of 188 (95,93) to inch out Sue Ellen Breeden, who also posted a two day total of 188 (95,93).