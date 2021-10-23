Injuries plague Dragons in loss against Brentsville

The William Monroe Dragons took a beating in their game against the Brentsville Tigers Friday night, with Brentsville scoring eight touchdowns—and injuring nine varsity Monroe players—during the course of the evening. The Dragons put up a good fight, but weren’t able to make it to the end zone with so many players sidelined.
“Brentsville’s a big, strong, fast team. You can tell year-round that they’re doing the things they need to be doing to get where they’re at,” said Dragons head coach Mitchell Morris after the game. “Hopefully that’s what we’re going to strive to be here in a couple of years—that’s the aggression you need for football.”
Morris said the other team fought fairly and that he believed the referees made the appropriate calls for a few hits that may have been a touch too hard.
Dragon senior wide receiver Shea Jeffers started off by returning the Tigers’ kickoff and passing to senior running back Troy Jones, but Tigers junior Ryan Beckman made an early appearance, carrying the ball 42 yards and earning Brentsville its first down less than two minutes into the first quarter after a tackle by Jeffers. Jones would recapture control of the ball for the Dragons, earning several downs but not enough to score, as Tiger senior Luca Orlando successfully passed to Beckman for the first touchdown of the night right at the six-minute mark.
An attempt for 2-point conversion was stifled by Jones with the tackle, leaving the score at 0-6, Brentsville, halfway through the first quarter.
Jeffers again returned the kickoff by the Tigers, but was tackled hard at the 11-yard line, earning a penalty for the Tigers. Tiger senior Bryce Jackson would tackle and be tackled by Jones several more times before making his own touchdown with a minute to go in the quarter. This time the extra point was good, bringing the score to 0-13, Brentsville, just before the end of the first quarter.
Five seconds in to the second quarter, Dragon sophomore quarterback Davien Griffieth passed to Jeffers, who was tackled again and took a hard hit, landing on his back. Players took a knee while the sports medicine attendees checked to be sure he was OK.
“Shea (Jeffers) was down a couple times but—dare I say it—a lot of Shea’s injuries are self-inflicted because my man just gives it up; he is not afraid to put his body on the line,” Morris said. “That’s a testament to how he plays the game—he leaves it all on the field and sometimes he gets a little dinged up in the process.”
Twenty seconds later, Tiger quarterback Caleb Alexander passed to Orlando for a third touchdown, bringing the score to 0-20 with the extra point.
A minute in to the second quarter, Dragon senior fullback Bryce Hoffman carried the ball downfield before getting slammed to the ground by two large Tiger defensive players. He went down hard and was soon on the bench being checked for a concussion.
Orlando and Jackson earned a first and second down for Brentsville, and with five minutes to go in the quarter, Jackson earned another touchdown, bringing the score to 0-27 with the extra point. They nearly earned another 20 seconds later, but Dragon senior Josh Adderley batted down the pass in the end zone. Despite tackles by Jones, Tiger senior Nicholas Griffin earned yet another touchdown with two minutes left in the first half—bringing the score to 0-34 with the extra point.
After the Marching Dragons’ halftime show—a tribute to 50 years of band history at the school, complete with visiting alumni involvement (see story on B1)—play resumed with Jones joining his teammates on the bench, his arm bandaged to his side.
“Troy (Jones), our senior, one of the guys on the team that makes us go, broke his collarbone, so that one hurts,” Morris said.
Orlando and Jackson again teamed up to earn another touchdown for the Tigers halfway through the third quarter, bringing the score to 0-41 with the extra point. Adderley and Hoffman kept the ball away from the Tigers for the remainder of the quarter, but junior quarterback Waylon Coyle left the game with a concussion and Jones left soon afterwards.
“A couple of those injuries are concussion-related, so when you get those you definitely don’t want to rush those back (into play),” Morris said. “We check in with them the next day and see how things go, but we’ve got a couple guys out for maybe a couple weeks. … and (sports medicine’s) Coach (Andy) Kelly does a great job staying in touch with them.”
Orlando earned another touchdown just seconds into the fourth quarter, bringing the score to 0-48, Tigers. Adderley returned the kick for the Dragons and senior running back Taybus Wilson took the carry two minutes in to the quarter, but seconds later he was down and the teams again took a knee as medics rushed onto the field. Twenty seconds later, the Tigers again scored to bring the score to 0-55.
By this point, senior Isaiah Taylor and junior Justin Williams were also sidelined with suspected concussions. The Dragons were running out of defensive linemen to keep up the fight against the Brentsville team.
“Obviously, a couple of those injuries are going to stick a little bit longer than others, so we’re going to have to kind of regroup to see who we have who’s able to go this week and kind of go from there,” Morris said. “Practice will definitely look a little different.”
Griffieth returned the kick and passed to Adderley, earning a first down for the Dragons halfway through the fourth quarter, but by the end of the game he would also be sidelined with a head injury. All told, there were nine members of the team injured by the end of the action.
“Josh (Davis) tweaked his knee, Tanner (Williams) it was his ankle and a pretty bad severe calf cramp, so he had a lot going on with that leg,” Morris said. “It was a couple injuries that sidelined them for the rest of the game. … It’s part of the game, but I’ve never had it to this extreme.”
With five head injuries/concussions (plus an additional one still recovering from a previous game), a knee injury, broken collarbone, ankle sprain and another player recovering from a torn ACL from the last game, the Dragons will be hard-pressed to put together a functioning lineup for next week’s away game versus Warren County. Luckily, no varsity players are currently sick or quarantined by COVID-19, according to Morris.
“We will regroup and what we have we’re going to compete with, so hopefully—a couple of concussions, we’ll have to get those guys reevaluated—but some of the other guys, hoping Josh Davis and Tanner will be good to go by next Friday,” he said.
Overall, the Brentsville Tigers proved to be a bigger, faster and more aggressive team, and the Dragons will need some recovery time before they can come back into play.
“They’ve done a tremendous job even with the turnover of a new coach,” said Morris of the Brentsville team. “They’ve just kind of continued to build their program up; football is something that their community really cherishes and they take a lot of pride in their team—and it shows.”
With a 2-4 win-loss record so far this season, the Dragons are slated to take on Warren County away on Oct. 22 and Central (Woodstock) High School away on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. The next home game is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. against Meridian High School.