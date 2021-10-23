Injuries plague Dragons in loss against Brentsville

Orlando earned another touchdown just seconds into the fourth quarter, bringing the score to 0-48, Tigers. Adderley returned the kick for the Dragons and senior running back Taybus Wilson took the carry two minutes in to the quarter, but seconds later he was down and the teams again took a knee as medics rushed onto the field. Twenty seconds later, the Tigers again scored to bring the score to 0-55.

By this point, senior Isaiah Taylor and junior Justin Williams were also sidelined with suspected concussions. The Dragons were running out of defensive linemen to keep up the fight against the Brentsville team.

“Obviously, a couple of those injuries are going to stick a little bit longer than others, so we’re going to have to kind of regroup to see who we have who’s able to go this week and kind of go from there,” Morris said. “Practice will definitely look a little different.”

Griffieth returned the kick and passed to Adderley, earning a first down for the Dragons halfway through the fourth quarter, but by the end of the game he would also be sidelined with a head injury. All told, there were nine members of the team injured by the end of the action.