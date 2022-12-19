Hoover and Hazelwood triumphant in 2022 Greene Hills Mixed Fall League

Greene Hills 2022 Mixed Fall League Net Match Play began on August 18th and ended on October 27th with 9 Hole semi-final to determine the top 2 Division winners. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the 18 Hole finals were not held until Sunday, November 20th. During this 11 weeks of 9- Hole play, players were divided into two divisions with 2 groups in each division. Teams met each Thursday to play each team in their division. The regular season winners of each group then played to determine the divisional winners with the divisional winners playing each other. Winning this season was the team of the Lance Hoover and Paul Hazelwood with a win after 21 Holes of play over the team of Jake Duff and Marshall Via who was the Runner-Up.